Harbaugh-Jackson Ranked No. 2 for QB-Coaches Under Most Pressure

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to boost a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL.

That means quarterback Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh are under pressure to improve that performance.

Bucky Brooks, of NFL Network, contends the duo of Harbaugh and Jackson are under the second-most pressure to turn things around behind coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Here's what Brooks wrote about the Ravens:

Jackson has posted a 30-7 career regular-season record and claimed an MVP award in 2019 while dazzling as an electric dual-threat playmaker. But questions persist about his pocket-passing ability after observers watched the Ravens' run-heavy offense fizzle in three straight early playoff exits. With Jackson and Co. underperforming in the postseason, the pressure is mounting on Harbaugh to diversify the offense to give the Ravens a better chance of advancing in the tournament. Will the Super Bowl-winning head coach stick to the unorthodox script that has made the Ravens perennial title contenders in the Jackson era? Or will he scrap the plan in favor of a traditional approach that could produce better results in the postseason? The outcome of the decision could make or break the Ravens' next few seasons.

Baltimore has spent the offseason putting together a stronger supporting cast for Jackson.

The Ravens added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency.

Baltimore also added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the NFL draft.

They will compliment a group of wide receivers already on the roster, including Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Baltimore also has two solid tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

In February, coach John Harbaugh hired Keith Williams as the new pass-game specialist and Tee Martin as the wide receivers coach. Both Williams and Martin have extensive experience working with young players and should be a solid fit in Baltimore.

The Ravens got bigger and more physical with an overhauled offensive line this offseason. The starting lineup could be one of the biggest and more physical in the NFL next season — left tackle Ronnie Stanley (6-6, 315 pounds), left guard Ben Cleveland (6-6, 357 pounds), center Bradley Bozeman (6-5, 325 pounds), right guard Kevin Zeitler (6-4, 315 pounds) and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva (6-9, 320 pounds).

The passing game will be under scrutiny for most of the season.

"This offense has been top in the league at running the ball, and if we can correlate both running and passing into the offense, I think this offensive team can be dangerous," Watkins said. "But really, just going out there and every day just trying to work and put it together. I think that’s the most critical thing – taking coaching and trying to get better.”