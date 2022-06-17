Ravens Coach Talks About Lamar Jackson's Strides This Offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't have any rust when he showed up at the Ravens' mandatory minicamp.

Even though Jackson missed the voluntary workouts, he's obviously made strides as a passer, according to quarterbacks coach James Urban.

"[Jackson], obviously, handled his business when he was away from us, and he’s worked tremendously hard. I told him many times – having worked with him over these years – I said, ‘I’ll be able to tell as soon as I see you, and as soon as we get out on the field.’ And I could tell in the best way possible,” Urban said. "The mechanics that we’ve been using and some of the techniques we’ve been doing, that’s what I see. I see improvement in it.

"Some of the things that we talked about, he’s taken it and worked very hard at. Of course, physically, he looks imposing. He looks very, very good.”

Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

The key for him this year is to stay healthy and remain upright in the pocket with the help of a revamped offensive line.

"Lamar works tremendously hard," Urban said. "That hasn’t changed. My opinion of that hasn’t changed. What I see from what he’s done hasn’t changed a bit. He works very, very hard. It’s very important to him, and there’s no question about that.

"The fundamentals look really good right now. He’s been impressive these three days. He’s clearly been throwing; he’s clearly been working. The strength sure doesn’t hurt that. The velocity, the tight spirals, those things, they look good.”