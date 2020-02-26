RavenCountry
Harbaugh Updates Ravens Coaching Titles

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday several title changes on his 2020 coaching staff.

Below are the following coaching title changes:

Chris Horton – special teams coordinator (formerly special teams coach)

Randy Brown – special teams coach (formerly assistant special teams coach)

Chris Hewitt – pass defense coordinator (formerly defensive backs coach)

Sterling Lucas – defensive assistant/defensive line (formerly defensive assistant/linebackers)

Jesse Minter – defensive backs coach (formerly assistant defense backs coach)

Drew Wilkins – outside linebackers coach (formerly assistant defensive line and OLBs coach)

Chris Horton

Horton enters his second year guiding the Ravens' special teams unit after taking over for longtime coordinator Jerry Rosburg following his retirement in 2019. Last season, Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro K Justin Tucker finished second in the NFL with a 96.6 percent field goal success rate (28 of 29), which was also the second-best mark in franchise single-season history. Baltimore also finished eighth in punt return average (8.2) in 2019. A seventh-year coach with the Ravens, Horton has been working with the special teams group since 2015.

Randy Brown

Brown is in his 13th year working with the Ravens' specialists. He has had an instrumental role in the development of the team's kicking game by helping Tucker become the most accurate kicker of all time (90.8 percent). Tucker has scored 141 points in each of his past four seasons, which tie for the Ravens single-season scoring record and make him the NFL's only kicker to surpass the 140 mark in each of the last four years (2016-19).

Chris Hewitt

Hewitt enters his ninth-year coaching with the Ravens after serving as the team's defensive backs coach for the past five seasons (2015-19). Last season, Baltimore's pass defense finished sixth in the NFL (207.2 ypg) with three players from the secondary earning Pro Bowl honors (CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Marcus Peters and S Earl Thomas III). Humphrey and Peters also earned first-team All-Pro accolades. Baltimore tallied a 77.5 defensive passer rating in 2019, which stood as the NFL's second-best mark.

Sterling Lucas

Lucas is in his fifth season with the Ravens after joining the team in 2016 as a strength and conditioning assistant in 2016. He has also served as an administrative assistant – defense (2017), quality control – defense (2018) and most recently as defensive assistant/linebackers (2019). Prior to joining Baltimore, Lucas spent two years as a defensive graduate assistant at North Carolina State.

Jesse Minter

Minter has been with the Ravens since 2017, when he started as a defensive assistant. He was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach in 2019, when he worked under Hewitt. This past season, Baltimore tied (Tampa Bay) for the NFL lead with six defensive touchdowns (including three interceptions returned for touchdowns).

Drew Wilkins

Wilkins enters his 11th year with the Ravens after initially joining the team as a football video operations intern in 2010. He served as the team's assistant defensive line & outside linebackers coach the past two seasons (2018-19). Wilkins originally moved to the coaching side in 2013, when he became a coaching staff assistant. He was promoted to defensive assistant in 2014 before becoming the assistant defensive line coach in 2017. In 2019, OLB Matthew Judon led the Ravens with a career-high 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. The Ravens also finished with 111 quarterback hits, the NFL's third-most.

— Baltimore Ravens

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Could Test Free-Agent Market for First Time

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has never tested the open market.He planned to keep it that way despite being eligible for free agency this offseason. Smith has stated his preference to re-sign with the Ravens, the team that selected him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. However, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed at the 2020 NFL Combine that Smith had a change of mind and might want to explore other opportunities when free agency officially opens next month.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Marquise Brown Had Screw Removed from Foot, Should Be Ready for Training Camp

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown recently had a screw surgically removed from his foot and will be ready for training camp, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means he could also be at full speed since being selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown had previously undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Extending Key Playmakers Stanley and Humphrey

While the Ravens look to add playmakers in free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta is also focused on retaining the team's key performers. At the top of that list are cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season. Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agent in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurts wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact. However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Still Uncertain About Marshal Yanda's Future with Ravens

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta exchanged pleasantries with Marshal Yanda at this year's Pro Bowl. However, they danced around the elephant in the room. Yanda is considering retirement after 13 NFL seasons even though he is still playing at a high level. He recently made the Pro Bowl for the eighth time in the past nine years. "I had a great conversation with Marshal at the Pro Bowl," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We didn't talk about the future. I'm sure we'll have those discussions at some point, probably in the next month or so."

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays. There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. That performance didn't scare the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Was League's Top Pass Blocker

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. Stanley was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, he allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report. The Ravens will likely try to reach a contract extension for Stanley in the near future. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and would command a huge payday on the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provides some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs.

Todd Karpovich