Ravens Getting Solid Feedback on New Coaches Tee Martin, Keith Williams

Baltimore made hires this offseason.
Author:
Publish date:

Tee Marin stood among the Ravens wide receivers critiquing their routes and footwork.

Keith Williams offered his advice on catching the ball at the highest point.

The Ravens hope the addition of Martin as the wide receivers coach and Williams as the new pass-game specialist will help boost a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season. 

“Those guys are amazing, and they’re pushing us to get the best out of us each and every day on the field, in the classroom," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "So, I’m just excited to keep building and connecting with those guys and continue to learn.”

USATSI_16152065

Williams has extensive experience coaching wide receivers, a group he’s guided for 18 years at the collegiate level, including a stint with Nebraska from 2015 to 2017.

More recently, he has worked as a personal wide receivers coach for a number of NFL players, including Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and new Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins, and also served as the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Martin, 42, comes to Baltimore after most recently serving as assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee (2019-20). He has also held assistant positions at Southern California (2012-18), Kentucky (2010-11), and New Mexico (2009). He began his coaching career as the passing game coordinator at Morehouse College in 2006.

"We're going to play fast, we're going to have fun, we're going to be tough," Martin said. "We're going to do our jobs the way that we're asked to do our jobs, and make our fan base and our team proud of the way we play."

USATSI_16152070
