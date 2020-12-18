Ravens At Their Best When the Weather Turns Cold

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Gus Edwards likes when he feels that first winter chill in the air.

The Ravens running back knows his team is at their best when the weather turns cold.

Since 2018, Baltimore is 11-2 in the month of December, the best mark in the NFL. The Ravens have outscored their opponents 358 to 247 over that stretch, averaging 210.2 yards rushing per game.

“I think that’s when our team gets stronger," Edwards said. "We have a physical team, physical offense, physical defense. We have to use that to our advantage in the cold weather when guys are less likely to want to tackle, when their mentality is not there. We’re at a vital point in the season for us and we’ve got to keep on going."

Baltimore (8-5) is currently ranked eighth in the seven-team playoff race. The Ravens still need teams in front of them, namely the Browns, Colts, or Dolphins, to lose one of their remaining games to make the postseason.

However, Baltimore will play its final portion of its schedule in cold weather with home games against the Jaguars and Giants and a road game in Cincinnati.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at the highest level this season. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Ravens to a 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Jackson carried the ball nine times for 124 yards, which was the most-ever by a quarterback on a Monday night, with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 163 yards with the clutch touchdown to Marquise Brown.

Jackson is 10-1 in December and currently riding a nine-game winning streak. Over those 11 starts, he has averaged 159.6 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson has also run for 83.1 yards per game.

"It’s crucial games for us right now," Jackson said. "We still have little things to clean up – we didn’t play a perfect game. But we’re where we want to be right now. We’re excelling right now.”