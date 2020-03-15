RavenCountry
What the New Collective Bargaining Agreement Means for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The he NFL players agreed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a 1.5% of the vote, guaranteeing 10 years of labor peace.

The deal ensures the league will move forward with a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021 and an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. 

The players are guaranteed higher minimum salaries, better benefits, expanded rosters and practice squads and amendments to the drug and discipline policies.

The players also get a bigger share of revenue, rising from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any seasons where 17 regular-season games are played.

However, there is some discord in the union, including Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The new deal also allows teams to officially begin planning for the start of the new league year, which opens March 18 at 4 p.m. ET. The deadline for teams to use either the franchise or transition tag on a player is March 16. 

Teams previously had the option to use both the franchise and transition tag under the old CBA, but with the new agreement in place, clubs can now only use one.

The Ravens have already exercised an option, designating outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, according to executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta.

The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens $15.8 million, will also allow DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team. The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks.

Baltimore currently has just over $37 million in salary-cap funds with the recent retirement of offensive lineman Marshal Yanda.

Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, wanted a bigger share of the revenue. Those players wanted a plan that was beneficial in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

The new deal was apparently an effective compromise. There still could be some concern if the deal might lead to some discord among in the locker room between the players that supported the deal and those that were opposed because they wanted an even bigger share of revenue. 

Players such as Ravens backup Robert Griffin III, Houston Texans linebacker J.J. Watt and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had urged restrain before approving the new deal. 

