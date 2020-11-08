Ravens-Colts: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (5-2) travel to Indianapolis for a key game against the Colts (5-2) that will have playoff implications.

Here are the matchups to watch.

Pass Offense

Ravens: Dez Bryant was promoted from the practice squad and could help boost a passing attack that is ranked 31st in the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 115 fo 190 pass attempts (60.5%) for 1,343 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions (94.3 rating). He has also been sacked 19 times. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown has voiced some frustration about the struggling passing attack.

Colts: Philip Rivers has endured some struggles, throwing for 1,860 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Rivers is not mobile so the Ravens will bring the pressure. Baltimore has to be careful because wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and tight end Moe Alie-Cox do a solid job getting open. Overall, the Colts have the league's 11th-ranked passing attack.

Advantage: Colts

Run Offense

Ravens: Running back Mark Ingram missed the previous game against the Steelers with an ankle injury and his status is uncertain. However, rookie J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward. Gus Edwards also was solid and finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. The Ravens need to stay committed to the running game.

Colts: Jonathan Taylor leads the team with 389 yards on 100 carries, and his main backup Jordan Wilkins has managed 183 yards on 49 carries. Overall, Indianapolis has struggled to get the running game revved up and is ranked 25th, averaging 101 yards per game.

Advantage: Ravens

Pass Defense

Ravens: Baltimore will be without one of its top playmakers after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19. Humphrey's absence is a major blow to the secondary, which is ranked 10th against the pass. Jimmy Smith was also dealing with a back injury this week. The Ravens will need to get the pass rush cranked up to take some pressure off the backend of the defense. Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell will be vital in this game. Baltimore has managed 24 sacks over seven games.

Colts: While they don't have gaudy sack numbers (18), the Colts do a solid job flying to the football and are solid with their coverage. Indianapolis is ranked sixth against the pass, allowing just 213.6 yards per game. Linebacker Darius Leonard (36 tackles) is solid dropping back into coverage. Xavier Rhodes is a lockdown cornerback, while defensive end DeForest Buckner does manage to get into the backfield.

Advantage: Colts

Run Defense

Ravens: Rookie middle linebacker Patrick Queen, who leads the team with 48 tackles, has gotten better each game and a nose for finding the football. Nose tackle Brandon Williams does a solid job shutting down holes. Campbell has also been stout taking down running backs, The Ravens are ranked seventh against the run, allowing 100.3 yards per game.

Colts: Few teams have been able to run on Indianapolis. The Colts have quick defenders that can converge on opposing runners. Nose tackle Grover Stewart has been a force in the middle of the field. Indianapolis is allowing just 79.9 yards rushing per game — second in the league. Advantage: Colts

Special Teams

Ravens: Kicker Justin Tucker has converted 14 of 15 field-goal attempts and his only miss was from 61 yards. Rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche are making an impact in the return game. Punter Sam Koch has placed 12 of 25 kicks inside the 20 and is among the best in the game.

Colts: Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been effective, converting 16 of 18 field-goal attempts. Rigoberto Sanchez averages 41.6 yards per punt. Nyheim Hines (10 yards per punt return) and Isaiah Rodgers (33.4 yards per kickoff return) have been efficient.

Prediction

The Ravens need to stack wins over the next four weeks to stay in the playoff hunt. The Colts will pose a formidable challenge. If Jackson can avoid turnovers, the Ravens should have enough talent to escape with a win. However, the game could have a completely different outcome if the Ravens' quarantined players are unavailable. The Ravens have never won in Indianapolis, going 0-6, including a 2007 Divisional playoff game.

Final Score: Ravens 23, Colts 21