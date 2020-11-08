Ravens-Colts Pregame Notes, Inactives, Where to Watch

The Ravens will be without running back Mark Ingram for a second consecutive game.



However, wide receiver Dez Bryant is active and will make his debut in Week 9 against the Colts.

Ingram is still dealing with an ankle injury and is inactive. He is fourth on the team with 225 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

This means Gus Edwards (64 carries, 305 yards, 2 touchdowns) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (40 carries, 267 yards, 2 touchdowns) and will carry the load. The Ravens ran for 265 yards on 47 carries against Pittsburgh last week.

In addition, linebacker L.J. Fort was ruled out of the game on Saturday because of a finger injury. Fort has been solid and has 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, over seven games.

Rookie Malik Harrison and Chris Board could get the reps at middle linebacker in Fort's absence.

In addition to Ingram and Fort, the Ravens other inactive players are quarterback Trace McSorley, defensive end Jihad Ward, and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

Both rookie Duvernay (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) are able to play after dealing with injuries this week. Center Trystan Colon-Castillo and safety Geno Stone are active and could make their NFL debuts.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who leads the team with 251 yards receiving, is out with a groin injury. Indianapolis is just 1-9 when Hilton is not in the lineup.

The Colts other inactive players are quarterback Jacob Eason wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, defensive end Ben Banogu, tight end Noah Togiai and safety Tavon Wils

Where to Watch the Game

CBS or stream CBS All Access.

Click here for the national coverage map.

Milestones and Streaks

— The Ravens have scored at least 20 points in 30 straight games, which is tied with the 2012-14 Broncos for the longest streak in NFL history. Baltimore can surpass that mark against the Colts, who are ranked fifth in the NFL allowing 19.4 points per game.

— Dating back to Week 5 of the 2019 season, the Ravens have won nine-consecutive road games, including 3-0 this year, producing the NFL’s longest active streak.