    • October 11, 2021
    Ravens-Colts Pregame Notes: Bateman Not Quite Ready, Bell Sits

    Baltimore elevated players from practice squad.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — Rashod Bateman will have to wait at least another week before his Ravens debut. 

    There was hope that the rookie wide receiver would play Monday night against the Colts, but the team decided to give him some extra rest. He could make play his first game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Other notes:

    • The Ravens did not elevate running back Le'Veon Bell off the practice squad. This means that Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams and Devonta Freeman will be the running backs. Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team with 279 yards rushing, followed by Williams (164), Murray (151), Freeman (41) and Bell (11). The Ravens also have Nate McCrary on the practice squad after he shined in the preseason.
    • Offensive lineman Andre Smith was a COVID-19 replacement for the third consecutive week. He still has one standard practice squad elevation available. Safety Jordan Richards was also a practice squad elevation, so he'll also have one more practice squad designation as well.
    • Ravens left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is questionable with a knee injury. He has never missed a game during his NFL career. Villanueva has started the past three games at left tackle, moving over from right tackle to replace Ronnie Stanley (ankle).
    • Ravens linebacker Justin Houston needs 1.5 sacks to reach 100 for his career. He can reach that milestone against his former team.
    • Baltimore wide receiver Miles Boykin is expected to make his 2021 debut against the Colts. He has missed the first four games with a hamstring injury.
    • The Ravens are trying to break the record for most consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. They are currently tied with the Steelers (1974 to 1977) at 43.
    • The Colts will be missing at least two starters — defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb). Backup Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness) are also out.

