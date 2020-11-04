SI.com
Week 9: Ravens-Colts, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

Todd_Karpovich

Week 9: Ravens (5-2) at Indianapolis Colts (5-2) 

When

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Spread

Ravens: minus-2.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

The Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-4. However, Baltimore has won three of the past four games against Indianapolis. John Harbaugh is 3-3 against Indy in the regular season and 0-1 in playoff contests. Baltimore last beat Indy, 23-16, at home in 2017.    

By the Numbers

16 – Number of games the Ravens have run for 200 or more yards since Lamar Jackson became Baltimore’s starter in Week 11 of 2019.

Notable

Dating back to Week 5 of the 2019 season, the Ravens have won nine-consecutive road games, including 3-0 this season, producing the NFL’s longest active streak. The next best team in Kansas City, which has won seven-straight away games.

Player Spotlight: Mark Andrews

The Ravens tight end has 15 receiving touchdowns since 2019, which is tied with Seattle's Tyler Lockett for the best in the NFL. Ten of Andrews’ scores have come in the red zone, the most during that span among all tight ends.   

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

One week after playing against the league's top-ranked defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens face another tough test against the Colts, who are ranked No. 2, allowing 293.4 yards per game. Baltimore is depleted on the offensive line. Pro-Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is lost for the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Steelers. As a result, the Ravens will shift Pro-Bowler Orlando Brown Jr from right tackle to left tackle. Veteran D.J. Fluker took over Brown's spot on the right side, which is not completely devastating. Rookie Tyre Phillips, who has started at right guard, is also out for the season with an ankle injury, but Patrick Mekari has played well in his place. Running back Mark Ingram missed the previous game against the Steelers with an ankle injury and his status is uncertain. 

Indianapolis does not have many weaknesses in the front seven or in the secondary. Defensive tackle Denico Autry has four sacks and could create serious matchup problems. Linebacker Bobby Okereke and Anthony Walker Jr. are tied for the team lead with 40 tackles. Even without Ingram in the lineup, the Ravens were effective when they ran the ball against Pittsburgh. Baltimore finished with 265 yards on 47 carries. Rookie J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward. Gus Edwards also was solid and finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. The Ravens need to stay committed to the running game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still looking to find some consistency. He had four crucial turnovers — two interception and two fumbles — and that proved to be the difference in the 28-24 loss against Pittsburgh. He needs to avoid those types of mistakes against the Colts or the Ravens will be looking at a similar result. Willie Snead had his best game last week and finished with five receptions for a season-high 106 yards. However, Hollywood Brown had just two targets and went to social media to complain before deleting the post. Tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle did not have gaudy numbers in Week 9 but play a key role with the effective blocking. Look for Brown, Andrews and Boyle to be more involved this week.

Defense

The Ravens defense outplayed their counterparts in Pittsburgh last week. Baltimore lost the game despite outgaining the Steelers 457 yards to 221 yards. The Ravens' offense needs to avoid turnovers that put the defense under unnecessary pressure. Pittsburgh took advantage of several short fields.

Baltimore will be without one of its top playmakers against the Colts after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of Humphrey's diagnosis, the Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback. Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — must self-isolate for five days this week. It would be devastating if they are not unavailable.

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale is going to have to compensate for the loss of Humphrey. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has endured some struggles this season, throwing for 1,860 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Rivers is not mobile so the Ravens will bring the pressure. Baltimore has to be careful because wide receivers T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and tight end Moe Alie-Cox do a solid job getting open. Baltimore boosted its pass rush with the addition Yannick Ngakoue, who can be a huge force once he adjusts to the scheme. 

Prediction

The Ravens need to stack wins over the next four weeks to stay in the playoff hunt. The Colts will pose a formidable challenge. If Jackson can avoid turnovers, the Ravens should have enough talent to escape with a win. However, the game could have a completely different outcome if the Ravens' quarantined players are unavailable. 

Final Score: Ravens 23, Colts 21


