    • October 8, 2021
    Ravens-Colts: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

    Baltimore hosts Indy on Monday night.
    The Colts are dealing with a tough matchup when they play the Ravens on Monday night, according to SI's Fantasy Expert Michael Fabiano.

    Here's the Start'em, Sit'em outlook. 

    Quarterback

    Sit ‘Em

    Colts: Carson Wentz 

    Analysis: "Wentz hasn’t been awful this season, but his fantasy numbers aren’t up to snuff as he’s failed to top 18.3 points in a game. That trend is likely to continue Monday night in Baltimore against a Ravens' defense allowing less than 18 points per game to quarterbacks this season. Even if you're in a multi-quarterback league, starting Wentz is a very risky proposition."

    Wide Receivers

    Start ‘Em

    Ravens: Marquise  

    Analysis: "Brown found his hands last week, making a brilliant diving catch in a win over the Broncos. Next is a date with the Colts, who have allowed 16 or more fantasy points to four wideouts in their first four games. Their defense has also allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to slot men, which is where Brown has run 32.4 percent of his routes. He’ll be a nice FLEX option."

    Sit ‘Em

    Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. 

    Analysis: "Pittman has been a nice FLEX option in PPR leagues this season, as he enters this week ranked as WR32. However, he has a difficult matchup on tap, as the Ravens have yielded just one touchdown and the fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season. Pittman has run more than 80 percent of his routes out wide thus far in 2021."

    Defense

    Start ‘Em

    Ravens

    Analysis: "The Ravens rank a modest 15th in fantasy points among defenses this season, but a Monday night matchup against the Colts should be good for what ails it. At best, Indianapolis' offensive line is patchwork, and Carson Wentz has endured 42 pressures and 10 sacks. The Ravens should fly high."

