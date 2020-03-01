Two of Ravens Potential Draft Targets Injured at Combine

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen, a pair of linebackers potentially being targeted by the Ravens in the upcoming draft, were each injured at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports.

Both players appeared to have a hamstring issue in their second attempt at running the 40-yard dash.

The extent of the injuries remain uncertain.

Murray had a time 4.52 in his first attempt at running the 40-yard dash. Queen finished the same sprint at 4.50.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Linebacker is a key area of need for the Ravens this offseason. Veteran Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, is an unrestricted free agent. The Ravens could place the franchise tag on him that would cost just over $16 million.

Even if the team retains Judon, they still need to add depth at that position in this year's draft.

Other linebackers that might intrigue the Ravens are LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, Boise State's Curtis Weaver, Wisconsin's Zack Baun and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.