Two of Ravens Potential Draft Targets Injured at Combine

Todd Karpovich

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen, a pair of linebackers potentially being targeted by the Ravens in the upcoming draft, were each injured at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports.

Both players appeared to have a hamstring issue in their second attempt at running the 40-yard dash. 

The extent of the injuries remain uncertain.

Murray had a time 4.52 in his first attempt at running the 40-yard dash. Queen finished the same sprint at 4.50.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Linebacker is a key area of need for the Ravens this offseason. Veteran Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, is an unrestricted free agent. The Ravens could place the franchise tag on him that would cost just over $16 million.

Even if the team retains Judon, they still need to add depth at that position in this year's draft. 

Other linebackers that might intrigue the Ravens are LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, Boise State's Curtis Weaver, Wisconsin's Zack Baun and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa

Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

 

Ravens Can Find Playmaker at Wide Receiver in Later Rounds of Draft

The Ravens want to add a playmaking wide receiver to provide MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with another target. This year's NFL Draft is deep at that position and Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will likely be able to pick up a talented players in the second round or later. Here are some wide receivers that could potentially be picked up in the second round or later for the Ravens, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions: Part 6

The Ravens need to add depth at linebacker and LSU's Patrick Queen has emerged as a viable target with the team's 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Todd Karpovich

Do the Ravens Really Want to Disrupt the Tight Ends Room?

There were several reports this week about teams being interested in acquiring Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each could use a dependable playmaker at that position. Hurst is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the Ravens' depth chart and that has led to speculation the Ravens might be willing to listen to trade offers. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said he likes having all three players on the roster.

Todd Karpovich

AFC North Poised to Become Heisman Trophy Central for Quarterbacks

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, he'll become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in the AFC North. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 at Louisville, and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield took home the accolade the following year while at Oklahoma. Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 at Baylor. While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't win the Heisman, he represented the old guard of the division.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Give Martindale More Weapons On Defense

The Ravens are preparing to give defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale more playmakers this offseason.Baltimore was ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Martindale helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17. The Ravens rewarded Martindale by making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with an extension that averages a reported $3.25 million per season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in the free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Some Ravens Players Opposed to Proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement

Some of the NFL players are thrilled with the proposed collective bargaining agreement proposed by ownership.The new proposed agreement includes a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021, an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 and an increased revenue share for the players, up from 47 to 48 percent, and to 48.5 percent after the move to 17 games. Some of the players, including Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, want a bigger share of the revenue. He is supporting a plan to help the players in the long-term, as opposed to a short-term gain.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta Has High Expectations for Miles Boykin

Boykin, a third-round pick from Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft, showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Todd Karpovich

DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting performance this past season. Sometimes, even he could not believe what we was seeing. “Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Todd Karpovich

Towsonravens

Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Could Test Free-Agent Market for First Time

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has never tested the open market.He planned to keep it that way despite being eligible for free agency this offseason. Smith has stated his preference to re-sign with the Ravens, the team that selected him in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. However, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed at the 2020 NFL Combine that Smith had a change of mind and might want to explore other opportunities when free agency officially opens next month.

Todd Karpovich