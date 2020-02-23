RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens: NFL Combine Preview

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, won the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

So, there is plenty of momentum this offseason despite another one-and-done performance in the playoffs. 

The Ravens have most of their roster intact and are confident that they have enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The team does have some big decisions to make with a few unrestricted free agents, most notably linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

“We had a great season, but we had a disappointing end,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We were the best team we could be this season. All things considered, where we were at, with our team, with our roster, with our youth, with our experience, all the things that we had, with our coaches, we were the best team during the season that we could be.”

1. 2019 Season in Review

Last year, the Ravens finished a league-best 14-2, broke the single-season NFL rushing record and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second straight year. Over the past season, the players have followed his lead and talked about winning a championship together, Harbaugh has not told them to temper that excitement because he embraces that type of winning attitude. While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to defend their Super Bowl title next season, the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

2. 2020 Draft Position.

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs. 

3. Helped Wanted. Help Needed

One of the top pass rushers in this year's draft could be available when the Ravens are on the clock with the 28th overall selection. The Ravens, however, stay true to their "best play available philosophy," so it's conceivable they add a wide receiver or offensive lineman in the first round. Nonetheless, DeCosta might need to establish some balance, In the past two drafts, the Ravens have taken 13 players on offense and seven on defense. Baltimore used its first four picks in the 2018 draft on offensive players. So, the team does need to add some home-grown players on the defensive side of the ball. Marlon Humphrey (2017) is the team's only first round pick on defense on the current roster. Fellow cornerback and former first-round pick Jimmy Smith (2011) is eligible for free agency. 

4. Five Players the Ravens Must Watch

— Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma: The highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok

— Curtis Weaver, linebacker Boise State: The impact player had 13.5 sacks last season and has the physical presence to make an immediate impact with the Ravens' high-pressure defense. However, the Ravens might need to trade up to grab Weaver because he 

— Zack Baun, linebacker, Wisconsin: Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

— K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker, LSU: Chaisson played in 26 games (17 starts) in his three years with the Tigers. He finished his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson was named First Team All-SEC in 2019 and Freshman All-SEC in 2017. Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007..

— Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Clemson: If Higgins is available when the Ravens are ready to make their pick in the first round, they'd be tempted to take the talented playmaker. Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He is also an effective blocker, which would fit perfectly into the Ravens' scheme. Higgins is definitely an intriguing prospect. 

This year's draft is deep at wide receiver so the Ravens could pick up a talented player, such as Penn State's K.J. Hamler or Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, in the second round. Baltimore could also add an offensive lineman, such as LSU guard Damien Lewis, in the second round. 

5. Who Makes The Call and Recent Draft Hits and Misses

DeCosta has the final final say with all draft picks, much like his predecessor Ozzie Newsome. Even though Harbaugh provides input on players and team needs, he respects that DeCosta has the final say. "In the end, though, it will be Eric’s call, and that’s good," Harbaugh said. "I think Eric has had a huge impact on the draft up until now. He’s been a big part of it. Ozzie’s and his relationship is very unique, very special."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

The Broncos could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

Todd_Karpovich

Franchise Tag for Judon?

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matthew Judon, according to a report by ESPN. That designation would cost Baltimore about $16.3 million, according to Over the Cap. It was also buy the Ravens more time to negotiate a new deal or perhaps trade Judon for more draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Todd Karpovich

Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement. Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expired in March 2021 and avoid some type of potential lockout.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will attend the combine and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Was Ranked Among Best Tight Ends in 2019

Mark Andrews' performance in 2019 earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics. San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

Todd Karpovich

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Gets the Hall-of-Fame Treatment

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. Now, that performance will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The shrine recently received a jersey and helmet worn by Jackson during the past season. The items will go on display in late February in the "Pro Football Today Gallery" to commemorate Jackson's record-setting season when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Todd Karpovich

Invading the Enemy: Is Steelers NT Javon Hargrave a Possible Free-Agent Target for Ravens?

The Ravens might need to replenish their defensive line because of the potential loss of some key players. Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward are unrestricted free agents. The Ravens could help fill the void by signing Steelers nose tackle Javon Ward, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. PFF predicts Hargrave will ink four-year, $48 million deal with Baltimore with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_