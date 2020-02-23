Ravens: NFL Combine Preview

The Baltimore Ravens had the best regular season in franchise history, won the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

So, there is plenty of momentum this offseason despite another one-and-done performance in the playoffs.

The Ravens have most of their roster intact and are confident that they have enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The team does have some big decisions to make with a few unrestricted free agents, most notably linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

“We had a great season, but we had a disappointing end,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We were the best team we could be this season. All things considered, where we were at, with our team, with our roster, with our youth, with our experience, all the things that we had, with our coaches, we were the best team during the season that we could be.”

1. 2019 Season in Review

Last year, the Ravens finished a league-best 14-2, broke the single-season NFL rushing record and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. However, Baltimore was one-and-done in the playoffs for a second straight year. Over the past season, the players have followed his lead and talked about winning a championship together, Harbaugh has not told them to temper that excitement because he embraces that type of winning attitude. While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to defend their Super Bowl title next season, the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

2. 2020 Draft Position.

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs.

3. Helped Wanted. Help Needed

One of the top pass rushers in this year's draft could be available when the Ravens are on the clock with the 28th overall selection. The Ravens, however, stay true to their "best play available philosophy," so it's conceivable they add a wide receiver or offensive lineman in the first round. Nonetheless, DeCosta might need to establish some balance, In the past two drafts, the Ravens have taken 13 players on offense and seven on defense. Baltimore used its first four picks in the 2018 draft on offensive players. So, the team does need to add some home-grown players on the defensive side of the ball. Marlon Humphrey (2017) is the team's only first round pick on defense on the current roster. Fellow cornerback and former first-round pick Jimmy Smith (2011) is eligible for free agency.

4. Five Players the Ravens Must Watch

— Kenneth Murray, linebacker, Oklahoma: The highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok

— Curtis Weaver, linebacker Boise State: The impact player had 13.5 sacks last season and has the physical presence to make an immediate impact with the Ravens' high-pressure defense. However, the Ravens might need to trade up to grab Weaver because he

— Zack Baun, linebacker, Wisconsin: Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

— K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker, LSU: Chaisson played in 26 games (17 starts) in his three years with the Tigers. He finished his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson was named First Team All-SEC in 2019 and Freshman All-SEC in 2017. Baltimore has never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007..

— Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Clemson: If Higgins is available when the Ravens are ready to make their pick in the first round, they'd be tempted to take the talented playmaker. Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He is also an effective blocker, which would fit perfectly into the Ravens' scheme. Higgins is definitely an intriguing prospect.

This year's draft is deep at wide receiver so the Ravens could pick up a talented player, such as Penn State's K.J. Hamler or Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, in the second round. Baltimore could also add an offensive lineman, such as LSU guard Damien Lewis, in the second round.

5. Who Makes The Call and Recent Draft Hits and Misses

DeCosta has the final final say with all draft picks, much like his predecessor Ozzie Newsome. Even though Harbaugh provides input on players and team needs, he respects that DeCosta has the final say. "In the end, though, it will be Eric’s call, and that’s good," Harbaugh said. "I think Eric has had a huge impact on the draft up until now. He’s been a big part of it. Ozzie’s and his relationship is very unique, very special."