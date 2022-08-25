Skip to main content

Ravens-Commanders Betting Trends

Baltimore favored in final preseason game.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will look to extend their NFL-record preseason winning streak to 23 games in the finale against Washington at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 27.

"The Commanders have struggled to integrate Carson Wentz into the offense, while their Ravens have hummed along and beaten a pair of potential postseason teams without Lamar Jackson playing a single snap," Tyler Maher of FanDuel said.

Indeed the Ravens are favorites. 

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel

WAS: (+230) | BAL: (-280)
Spread: WAS: +6.5 (-110) | BAL: -6.5 (-110)
Total: 39.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"Given the two teams' opposite records, this game has one of the larger spreads on the slate this week. The Ravens are favored by nearly a touchdown at home and are heavy favorites on the moneyline as well" Maher said.  

Commanders vs Ravens Prediction & Pick.       

These two teams have had very different preseason experiences thus far. The Commanders have struggled to integrate Carson Wentz into the offense, while their Ravens have hummed along and beaten a pair of potential postseason teams without Lamar Jackson playing a single snap.     

Even if Jackson doesn't take the field in Week 3, that shouldn't be a problem for Baltimore. Tyler Huntley is one of the league's better backup quarterbacks, while John Harbaugh has guided his team to 22 consecutive preseason victories.       

Final Score Prediction: Commanders: 17 | Ravens: 21

FanDuel's Betting Trends

— Washington is 1-6 straight up in its last seven games.
— Baltimore has a 42-12 preseason record under Harbaugh.
— The total has hit the under in 10 of Washington's last 14 games.
— Baltimore is 5-2 ATS (against the spread) in its last 7 games.

