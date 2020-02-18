Formula Has Ravens Getting a Pair of Compensatory Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens will get a pair of fourth-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft by virtue of compensatory picks, according to the latest formula by Over the Cap.

Baltimore gets the extra picks because of the loss of linebacker C.J, Mosley and receiver John Brown via free agency in last year's offseason. Under the compensatory system, teams are allotted extra draft picks if they lose more high-priced free agents than they sign the previous year.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019. The Ravens decided not to match that offer and were looking to get a higher compensatory pick for the loss. Mosley had made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons in Baltimore.

However, Mosley was limited to two games because of a groin injury. He decided to have surgery in December.

Brown signed a three-year, $27 million deal with Buffalo in 2019. He caught 42 passes for 715 yards with five touchdowns in his only season in Baltimore.

If this formula holds true, Baltimore would have a total of nine selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Ravens also hold the 28th overall selection.

Baltimore also lost linebackers Za’Darius Smith and C.J. Mosley to free agency in 2018. Smith signed a four-year $66 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, while Suggs inked a two-year, $10-million deal with the Cardinals, but was later released.

The Ravens missed out on the compensatory picks for those players because they signed a pair of free agents of their own — running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas.

That move, however, paid dividends as both Ingram and Thomas made the Pro Bowl.

Ingram led the Ravens in rush attempts (202) and rushing touchdowns (10) and ranked second in rushing yards (1,018). His 15 total touchdowns tied the franchise single-season record with Ray Rice, who had 15 in 2011.

Thomas finished with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2019,