Ravens Confirm Campbell Trade, One-Year Extension

The Ravens confirmed the acquisition of five-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft selection.

That fifth-round pick was obtained from Atlanta in a trade for tight end Hayden Hurst, according to Baltimore's executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.

The Ravens also agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of a physical.

“Calais is a player we have long admired, even going back to the draft when he came out of college,” DeCosta stated. “He’s a natural fit for our defense and a versatile player who plays like a Raven. Even better, he is a leader on the field and in the community. We are so excited to add Calais and can’t wait to welcome the Campbell family to Baltimore in person.”

Here are several notes on Campbell:

A 12-year NFL veteran, Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15 & 2017-19), Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a DE and second-team All-Pro honors as a DT in 2017. He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

Campbell has started all 16 games in each of the past five seasons (2015-19).

In 2019, Campbell was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, and he was the recipient of the Bart Starr Award, given to the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

Over the past three seasons (2017-19), Campbell has posted 31.5 sacks, which tie (Khalil Mack and Ryan Kerrigan) for seventh most in the NFL.

Since he was drafted in 2008, Campbell’s 151 tackles for loss stand as the NFL’s second most (J.J. Watt – 158).

Campbell has registered 11-consecutive seasons with at least five sacks, marking the NFL’s longest active streak and tying (Julius Peppers) for the eighth longest stretch in NFL history.