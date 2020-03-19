RavenCountry
Ravens Confirm Campbell Trade, One-Year Extension

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens confirmed the acquisition of five-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft selection.

That fifth-round pick was obtained from Atlanta in a trade for tight end Hayden Hurst, according to Baltimore's executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday.

The Ravens also agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of a physical.

“Calais is a player we have long admired, even going back to the draft when he came out of college,” DeCosta stated. “He’s a natural fit for our defense and a versatile player who plays like a Raven. Even better, he is a leader on the field and in the community. We are so excited to add Calais and can’t wait to welcome the Campbell family to Baltimore in person.”

Here are several notes on Campbell:

  • A 12-year NFL veteran, Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
  • Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.
  • A five-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15 & 2017-19), Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a DE and second-team All-Pro honors as a DT in 2017. He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.
  • Campbell has started all 16 games in each of the past five seasons (2015-19).
  • In 2019, Campbell was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, and he was the recipient of the Bart Starr Award, given to the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.
  • Over the past three seasons (2017-19), Campbell has posted 31.5 sacks, which tie (Khalil Mack and Ryan Kerrigan) for seventh most in the NFL.
  • Since he was drafted in 2008, Campbell’s 151 tackles for loss stand as the NFL’s second most (J.J. Watt – 158).
  • Campbell has registered 11-consecutive seasons with at least five sacks, marking the NFL’s longest active streak and tying (Julius Peppers) for the eighth longest stretch in NFL history.
  • Campbell is one of only five NFL defensive linemen to tally at least 40 passes defensed since 2011.
Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

Howard Balzer

Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Brady's Imminent Departure From Pats Officially Shifts Balance of Power in AFC

Most general managers in the AFC won't be sorry to see Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has been tormenting teams in the AFC for more than two decades. Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 41 playoff appearances since 2001. Now, he appears headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC where he try to show he had plenty effective football remaining at age 42.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Not Expected to Pick Up CB Brandon Carr's Option

After three years and 48 starts, the Brandon Carr era is apparently coming to an end in Baltimore. The Ravens are not expected to pick up the cornerback's contract option, which will save the team $6 million with their salary cap. Carr could be the second cornerback to leave this offseason with Jimmy Smith expected to test the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Have Stockpile of Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens have an opportunity to add depth across their roster with nine selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, the Ravens' selections are as follows: one in the first, two in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Stack D-Line To Prevent Repeat of Playoff Performance Against Titans

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta might still be having nightmares about Derrick Henry.The Titans running back gashed Baltimore's defensive line for 217 yards in Tennessee's 28-12 victory in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The loss was a disappointing end following the best regular season in Ravens' history. DeCosta wants to ensure there is no repeat performance by any running back. So, one of the first orders of business was stocking the defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Best, Worst Free-Agent Signings in Ravens History

The Ravens are already off to a solid start in free agency. General manager Eric DeCosta had already made some shrewd moves, acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Here's a look at some of the Ravens former free-agent signings that turned out well, and some that backfired.

Todd Karpovich