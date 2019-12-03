Raven
Ravens Consensus No. 1 in Week 14 Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens took down the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 and edged to the top of numerous power rankings. Baltimore (10-2) is riding an eight-game win streak and is currently the top seed in the AFC playoffs race. 

Here's the roundup:

  • The Ravens retained their top spot in the Sports Illustrated rankings. "In terms of situational football, this was a good test for Lamar Jackson against an elite defense," the MMQB wrote about the 49ers game. "Of course, he passed, stretching the Ravens’ final possession across 12 plays and the final 6:28 of game clock while covering 39 yards in the wind, cold and rain. He picked up first downs on a third-and-one and a fourth-and-one during the drive, positioning the criminally under-appreciated Justin Tucker for this difficult 49-yard missile that split the uprights with plenty of leg to spare." Baltimore is followed by No. 2 San Francisco. No. 3 Seattle and No. 4 New England. 
  • Last week, ESPN had the Ravens ranked No. 2 behind the New England Patriots, a team they beat 37-20. Now, Baltimore owns the top spot ahead of the 49ers, Patriots and Saints, respectively. 
  • Baltimore also climbed one spot to No. 1 in the NFL.com rankings. Last week, the 49ers were at the top of the poll. "Welcome to the top, Ravens. To the top of the AFC standings, and the top of the Power Rankings. (I'll let John Harbaugh decide what means more to him.) Over the past two months, we've watched the Ravens drop nukes from above on teams that never had a chance," Dan Hanzus wrote.
  • Pete Prisco at CBS Sports kept Baltimore at No. 1. "They just keep on winning to remain atop the rankings. At some point though, they will have to throw to the receivers more," wrote. 
  • The Ravens also stayed atop the poll at Touchdown Wire. The Seahawks are No. 2, the Saints are third and the 49ers ranked fourth. 
  • The New York Post also had the Ravens at No. 1 for the second consecutive week. "John Harbaugh’s team now is in control for home-field advantage in the AFC entering this week’s game against dangerous Buffalo," Peter Botte wrote. 
Never A Doubt With Justin Tucker

Todd Karpovich
Justin Tucker nailed a 49-yard field-goal attempt between the uprights, giving Baltimore a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. It was the 15th game-winning kick of his career.

Ravens Surge Past 49ers in Potential Super Bowl Preview

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards with a touchdown and Justin Tucker had the game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a possible Super Bowl preview.

Video: Marshal Yanda Says Ravens Played Championship Football

Todd Karpovich
The Ravens' offensive line played a key role in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once against the league's top rush defense. The Ravens also converted a pair of crucial fourth-and-1 plays to extend drives.

Ravens Have Bunker Mentality for Stretch Run

Todd Karpovich
Don't bother asking Ravens coach John Harbaugh about playoff seeding. Also, don't ask him what he it means to beat the best team in the NFC on a rain-soaked field. So, even though the Ravens currently own the top seed in the AFC playoffs, Harbaugh and his players are simply staying focused on the next game.

Flip the Script: Ravens Now Control AFC

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore is riding an eight-game winning streak and is tied with New England for the best record in the AFC at 10-2. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker by virtue of a 37-20 victory over the Patriots on Nov. 3.

Video: Instant Analysis of Ravens Victory Over 49ers

Todd Karpovich
The Baltimore Ravens escaped the San Francisco 49ers in a rain-swept game Week 13 that was a potential Super Bowl preview. My report from M&T Bank Stadium.

Video: Harbaugh Focused on Bills, Not Playoff Seeding

Todd Karpovich
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is focused on the Buffalo Bills, not potential playoff seeding. Nonetheless, his team is sitting pretty. The Ravens now own the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race after a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Ravens-49ers: Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich
The San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens is the marquee matchup in Week 13. Rain could be a factor and other notes for this potential Super Bowl preview.

After Series of Routs, Ravens Show Their Mettle with a Tightly Contested Victory

Todd Karpovich
There were some questions about how the Ravens would be able to handle closer contest. How would the players react in a tied game heading into the final quarter? The Ravens answered that question with the 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Ravens Not Happy With Hits on Jackson

Todd Karpovich
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took some hard hits in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. San Francisco was penalized twice for roughing the quarterback. However, the Ravens were more upset about a couple of late hits they think the officials missed.