Ravens Consensus No. 1 in Week 14 Power Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens took down the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 and edged to the top of numerous power rankings. Baltimore (10-2) is riding an eight-game win streak and is currently the top seed in the AFC playoffs race.
Here's the roundup:
- The Ravens retained their top spot in the Sports Illustrated rankings. "In terms of situational football, this was a good test for Lamar Jackson against an elite defense," the MMQB wrote about the 49ers game. "Of course, he passed, stretching the Ravens’ final possession across 12 plays and the final 6:28 of game clock while covering 39 yards in the wind, cold and rain. He picked up first downs on a third-and-one and a fourth-and-one during the drive, positioning the criminally under-appreciated Justin Tucker for this difficult 49-yard missile that split the uprights with plenty of leg to spare." Baltimore is followed by No. 2 San Francisco. No. 3 Seattle and No. 4 New England.
- Last week, ESPN had the Ravens ranked No. 2 behind the New England Patriots, a team they beat 37-20. Now, Baltimore owns the top spot ahead of the 49ers, Patriots and Saints, respectively.
- Baltimore also climbed one spot to No. 1 in the NFL.com rankings. Last week, the 49ers were at the top of the poll. "Welcome to the top, Ravens. To the top of the AFC standings, and the top of the Power Rankings. (I'll let John Harbaugh decide what means more to him.) Over the past two months, we've watched the Ravens drop nukes from above on teams that never had a chance," Dan Hanzus wrote.
- Pete Prisco at CBS Sports kept Baltimore at No. 1. "They just keep on winning to remain atop the rankings. At some point though, they will have to throw to the receivers more," wrote.
- The Ravens also stayed atop the poll at Touchdown Wire. The Seahawks are No. 2, the Saints are third and the 49ers ranked fourth.
- The New York Post also had the Ravens at No. 1 for the second consecutive week. "John Harbaugh’s team now is in control for home-field advantage in the AFC entering this week’s game against dangerous Buffalo," Peter Botte wrote.