Ravens Don't Expect Any Major Changes in Preparation for Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are confident in their winning formula.

They are riding a 12-game winning streak heading into their divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11. 

Baltimore (14-2) also set a franchise record for victories, so the players don't expect to deviate from their routine even though the stakes are much higher. 

“We’re practicing like we’ve been practicing. You’re not going to change anything up," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "Probably the plays, more plays, let our mind grow a little bit, but we’re going at it like we have a game this week. We’re trying to get somewhere. We haven’t accomplished what we want to accomplish, yet. We’re trying to get somewhere.”

The Ravens are heavy favorites against the Titans. However, Tennessee has confidence in the matchup after knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on the road.

After the game, the Titans players were already looking ahead to Baltimore.

We’re going to enjoy this one," said running back Derrick Henry, 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown against New England. "We know who Baltimore is. We’ll get ready for them. We know exactly what we are facing."

Both the Titans and Ravens will try to control the game on the ground. Henry led the NFL in rushing over the regular season with 1,540 yards. However, Ravens were better, averaging an NFL-best 33.2 points per game and setting the all-time league record for yards rushing in a season (3,296).

As a result, don't expect any dramatic changes when these teams meet on Saturday. It has all of the makings of a slug-fest, which is just fine with both the Titans and Ravens. 

“It just kind of starts off as every part of preseason, regular season, postseason," right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "Everybody’s 0-0, and it’s one game at a time. It’s one day at a time. It’s one play, one rep. We understand that there’s going to be a lot at stake here coming up for the next few weeks, and right now, we don’t know who we’re going to play next Saturday, but I can tell you we’re really looking forward to it.”

