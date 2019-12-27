RavenMaven
Ravens Coordinators Deflect Rumors About Head Coach Opportunities

Todd Karpovich

The rumor mill is swirling around Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

Both coaches are being mentioned as leading candidates to land an NFL head coaching position for next season.

 However, neither Martindale nor Roman has paid much attention to the chatter. 

“First of all, no, I don’t know anything more about that situation. My son sends me all of those lists. Ty [Martindale] sends me all those lists and gets mad at the ones I’m not on," Martindale said. "I told him it doesn’t really matter until you get a call. But we love this city. We love our organization here. It would have to be a dream-type job to take, where you know you can build the winning culture that we have here. And that’s huge in making a decision like that, going from a coordinator to a head coach. I think that people get put in boxes."

Martindale is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. The Ravens are ranked fifth for overall defense, allowing 309.4 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.   

"I don’t think there’s such a thing as an offensive head coach or a defensive head coach or a special teams head coach," Martindale said. "Look at our head coach [John Harbaugh]. He’s the head coach, and he’s built that culture. I think that’s key. The only time you get on those lists is when your players … It goes back to the game always has been, always will be, about the players. That’s how you get on those lists, because our guys have done a great job this year.”

Roman has built the Ravens offense into a juggernaut behind quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

The Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (62), points (503) and rushing yards (3,073). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.5) and rushing yards (204.0) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (414.5).

Baltimore has 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).

"You just really don’t even pay attention to it. I have so much to do, and I love my job." Roman said about the head coaching rumors. "The most important thing is you do a great job at the job you’re doing. All that stuff will come to pass as it does. It’s in other people’s control, in other people’s hands. So, you really just focus on your job, and I love my job. I have every minute of every day filled up. So, that’s a good thing, too. I just keep it simple.”

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Vlog: Harbaugh Makes Correct Move by Resting Starters

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the correct move by resting his starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, Week 17 against the Steelers. Baltimore emerged with a 26-23 overtime victory in Week 4 at Heinz Field. Jackson, however, took a season-high five sacks. The Ravens can't afford to have Jackson injured for the playoffs.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and right guard Marshal Yanda will be among the starters who will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers need a victory and a loss by the Titans to make the postseason.

Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Gus Edwards Ready to Help Ravens Make History

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Gus Edwards has played mostly a backup role to Mark Ingram this season.With Ingram sidelined this week against the Steelers, Edwards will take back his starting job and help the Baltimore make history. The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).

Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. This means Baltimore can rest some key starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 16: Ravens Report Card vs. Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. Here are the grades.