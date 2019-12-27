Ravens Coordinators Deflect Rumors About Head Coach Opportunities

The rumor mill is swirling around Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

Both coaches are being mentioned as leading candidates to land an NFL head coaching position for next season.

However, neither Martindale nor Roman has paid much attention to the chatter.

“First of all, no, I don’t know anything more about that situation. My son sends me all of those lists. Ty [Martindale] sends me all those lists and gets mad at the ones I’m not on," Martindale said. "I told him it doesn’t really matter until you get a call. But we love this city. We love our organization here. It would have to be a dream-type job to take, where you know you can build the winning culture that we have here. And that’s huge in making a decision like that, going from a coordinator to a head coach. I think that people get put in boxes."

Martindale is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. The Ravens are ranked fifth for overall defense, allowing 309.4 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

"I don’t think there’s such a thing as an offensive head coach or a defensive head coach or a special teams head coach," Martindale said. "Look at our head coach [John Harbaugh]. He’s the head coach, and he’s built that culture. I think that’s key. The only time you get on those lists is when your players … It goes back to the game always has been, always will be, about the players. That’s how you get on those lists, because our guys have done a great job this year.”

Roman has built the Ravens offense into a juggernaut behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have already set single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (62), points (503) and rushing yards (3,073). The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in points (33.5) and rushing yards (204.0) per game, while they’re No. 2 in total yards per game (414.5).

Baltimore has 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).

"You just really don’t even pay attention to it. I have so much to do, and I love my job." Roman said about the head coaching rumors. "The most important thing is you do a great job at the job you’re doing. All that stuff will come to pass as it does. It’s in other people’s control, in other people’s hands. So, you really just focus on your job, and I love my job. I have every minute of every day filled up. So, that’s a good thing, too. I just keep it simple.”