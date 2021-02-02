Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Wide Receiver Corey Davis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Corey Davis put himself in a position for a lucrative contract after enjoying his best season as a pro.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver is eligible for free agency and could be an intriguing prospect for the Ravens.

Baltimore is a potential landing spot because they need to upgrade their passing attack, which ranked last in the NFL last season.

Here's a breakdown of Davis signing with the Ravens.

Size: 6-foot-3, 209 pounds

Pros: Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft from Western Michigan, set career-highs in receiving yards (984) and touchdowns (five). He also tied a career-high with 65 receptions and managed and five 100-yard receiving games. He missed two games because of COVID-19, which likely kept him from recording the first, 1,000-yard season of his career. Davis is versatile and is a solid run-blocker, which would make him the perfect fit in Baltimore.

Cons: There are some questions about Davis' consistency. He didn't manage a reception in three games last season. Prior to 2020, his best year was in 2018 when he caught 65 passes for 891 yards with four touchdowns. Tennessee declined to pick up Davis’s fifth-year option that would have cost $15.7 million this season.

Outlook: Davis' market value is $9.9 million per season, according to Spotrac. That's a reasonable price, especially with the potential limitations of this year's salary cap. Davis would be a boost to the Ravens passing attack and he would provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with an effective target. Davis is likely a player the Ravens are considering, but he will have several other suitors.