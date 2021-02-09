Ravens Potential Free Agent Target: Center Corey Linsley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are confident they can boost their passing attack by improving the offensive line.

Baltimore needs to do a better job protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was sacked 29 times last season and was taken down eight more times in two playoff games.

The Ravens especially had challenges at the center position. Matt Skura lost his starting job midway through the season because of errant snaps. Skura's replacement, Patrick Mekari, also had some struggles, especially in the playoffs. Undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo showed potential in limited action, but he is a free agent and could use more seasoning.

The Ravens will address this issue this offseason and could look to upgrade via free agency. One player that could make an immediate impact is Corey Linsley, who spent the past seven seasons with the Packers.

Here's a breakdown of Linsley signing with the Ravens.

Size: 6-foot-3, 301 pounds

Pros: Linsley, 30, was a fifth-round (161st overall) by Green Bay in the 2014 NFL Draft from Ohio State. He is widely considered the top center in the free-agent market. Linskey is equally adept at run blocking as he is at pass blocking. He played a key role in supporting quarterback Aaron Rogers. Linsley was selected to his first All-Pro team after the 2020 season. He is also durable, appearing in at least 13 games in six of his seven NFL seasons. Linsley was named a First-Team All-Pro last season.

Cons: Linsley will be pursued by several teams, which could raise his price tag. His market value is estimated at $29.13 million over three seasons, according to Spotrac.

Outlook: The Ravens have several other areas to address so the cost for Linsley might preclude them from negotiating a new deal. However, he would be a solid fit in Baltimore and boost the offensive line.