Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith Relives Robbery, Has PTSD

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were not injured after they were robbed at gunpoint earlier this year in Los Angeles.

However, Smith has relived the terrifying experience multiple times and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from the incident.

"You feel helpless," Smith said after the July 29 practice. "Cowards running up on you with three guns. You don't know if you're going to lose your life in that moment."

In February, Smith was surrounded by three masked men with guns after checking into a hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport. At one point, the assailants pointed a gun at the stomach of a pregnant woman who had accompanied Smith on the trip.

Smith's children were also in the car when the robbery occurred.

"The crazy thing is I seen it kind of coming," Smith said. "You know, when something bad happens, you get this eerie feeling. I kind of had an eerie feeling. I didn't listen to it. I hopped out of the car and just seen dudes coming at me with guns. They surrounded me. All you could think of is 'I want to live, I want to get out of here.' At that moment, jewelry didn't matter. None of that matters."

The assailant followed Smith's family to two fast-food restaurants and to the hotel.

It's been difficult for Smith to distance himself from the harrowing experience

"Going into the store and being around anyone with a mask or hood on, it really makes my heart thump to this day," Smith said. "It was a terrifying situation."

No arrests have been made in the case.