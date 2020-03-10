Ravens Release Statement on Coronavirus

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc with professional sports around the world.

All competitions in Italy, including Serie A, the top Italian professional soccer league, have been halted because of the widespread epidemic.

The Ivy League cancelled its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the virus.

The Baltimore Ravens declined to provide specific details to their response to the coronavirus but issued a statement about their approach.

“We are following the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Ravens said in a statement. "We have also been in regular communication with the NFL, which continues to closely monitor Coronavirus developments.”

The NFL said the 2020 draft is still expected to take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The league will continue to monitor the situation.

"Our plans remain in place," the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend."

The CDC confirmed there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease. However, doctors have outlined a strategy to help prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Those recommendations include:

— Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Staying home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

— Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

— Wearing a face mask If you are sick and around other people.

— Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones and keyboards, .