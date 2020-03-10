Ravens Release Statement on Coronavirus

RavenCountry
The coronavirus is wreaking havoc with professional sports around the world. 

All competitions in Italy, including Serie A, the top Italian professional soccer league, have been halted because of the widespread epidemic. 

The Ivy League cancelled its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the virus.

The Baltimore Ravens declined to provide specific details to their response to the coronavirus but issued a statement about their approach. 

“We are following the guidelines set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Ravens said in a statement. "We have also been in regular communication with the NFL, which continues to closely monitor Coronavirus developments.”

The NFL said the 2020 draft is still expected to take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The league will continue to monitor the situation. 

"Our plans remain in place," the NFL said in a statement. "The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend."

The CDC confirmed there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease. However, doctors have outlined a strategy to help prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Those recommendations include:

— Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Staying home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

— Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

— Wearing a face mask If you are sick and around other people.

 — Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones and keyboards, .

With Free-Agent Deadline Looming: Who Stays, Who Goes for the Ravens?

The official free agency tampering period in the NFL is set to begin Monday, March 16 and goes through March 18. Teams are allowed to begin signing players on March 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. Baltimore already re-signed safety Chuck Clark, right tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards. The Ravens have 15 unrestricted free agents. Here's a look at who will be part of the 2020 roster. Baltimore currently has $30.7 million in salary-cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Yanda Expected to Retire in Next 24 Hours

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda will officially announce his retirement within the next 24 hours, a source confirmed to Ravens Country, an SI team channel. Multiple reports erupted earlier this week that Yanda decided against returning for a 14th season in Baltimore. The Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap space when Yanda steps away from the game.His absence leaves a big hole in the offensive line.

Melvin Ingram Would Be Viable Trade Candidate For Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end is in the last year of his deal and is only making $14 million, which is economically viable for Baltimore. Ingram had 48 tackles and seven sacks over 13 games last season. He had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2015 and 2017. In addition to being an effective pass rusher, Ingram is also solid in pass coverage, which is also an area of need among the Ravens' linebackers. Ingram will turn 31 in April, which could also prompt the Chargers to move him if they want to move toward a younger roster.

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Dante Fowler Jr.

It's no secret the Ravens need to get stronger at linebacker.There's a tepid free-agent market for these position players. However, one player that would be a good fit is Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.Pros: Fowler has finally played through his rookie contract and set himself up for a good payday, He had 56 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, which ranked second on the Rams behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who had 12.5.

Report: Ravens Rank 27th in NFL With Payroll

The Ravens are ranked 27th in the league with spending on players' salaries from 2016 through 2019, according to a report by NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. Baltimore had a payroll of $678,220,000, below the Dallas Cowboys ($634,379,000, Houston Texans ($646,479,000), Buffalo Bills ($648,442,000), Indianapolis Colts ($654,999,000) and Los Angeles Chargers ($658,299,000). The Cleveland Browns were ranked 26th at $687,708,000.The average payroll spending among all NFL teams was $703 million, according to the report.

Ravens Won't Back Down from Expectations

The Ravens are embracing the hype surrounding the team.While the Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, Baltimore is right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.That is motivation for the returning coaches and players. "Are we capable of winning the whole thing next year? Absolutely, without question." Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said, "Now we have to go do it. And that’s what we’ll be working to do.”

Todd Karpovich

Is Zack Baun A Fit for Ravens?

Zack Baun would certainly satisfy a need for the Ravens. The Wisconsin linebacker could wind up in Baltimore when general manager Eric DeCosta makes the team's first with first selection with the 28th overall pick. This addition could be especially crucial if the Ravens decide to tag and trade linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season and is an unrestricted free agent.

Yanda's Retirement Decision Will Have Huge Impact on Ravens Draft Plans

The Ravens are patiently waiting for Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Marshal Yanda to make a decision about retirement.If Yanda steps away, the Ravens would add $7 million toward their salary cap, but their preference is to have him back in the fold. The free agent market for offensive linemen is thin and expensive. The Ravens might have to look to the draft to add depth.

Mahomes Early Favorite to Edge Jackson in 2020 MVP Race

Patrick Mahomes is the early favorite to reclaim his status as league MVP next season, just ahead of this year's award winner Lamar Jackson. The Kansas City quarterback has 6/1 odds for winning the trophy for the second time in three years, according to BetOnline. Jackson is second at 13/2, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/1). Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (12/1), Carson Wentz (18/1) and Dak Prescott (18/1).

He'll Have Another: Ravens CB Marcus Peters Signs Bud Light Deal

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters became a social media sensation when he jumped into the stands in Buffalo and chugged a beer with fans. Now, he's being rewarded for those antics. Peters recently signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, according to Fox Business. He will serve as an ambassador of the brand. New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher also signed endorsement deals with Bud Light.

