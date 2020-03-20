RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1M to Fight Pandemic

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

“We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Ravens president Dick Cass stated. “We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need.

“We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people.”

The Fund for Educational Excellence, the philanthropic fiscal sponsor for Baltimore City Public Schools, is supporting the short-term food insecurity needs of BCPS students and their families. Additionally, aid can be used to help the food insecurity needs of Baltimore’s senior citizen community.

The United Way of Central Maryland’s COVID-19 Response Fund is working with the State of Maryland, local governments and many community organizations to encounter immediate needs related to the public health crisis. Additionally, the fund addresses mid-term and long-term basic needs, which will inevitably emerge in many Maryland communities over the coming months.

The Baltimore Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Evolving Community Needs Fund directly addresses the negative impacts of the pandemic on the region’s communities, workforce and vulnerable populations.

The Maryland Food Bank is an essential organization that will play a significant role in meeting the nutritional needs of communities statewide during this time of emergency and beyond.

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade DE Chris Wormley to AFC North Rival Steelers

The Ravens made a rare trade within their division, sending defensive end Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021, according to multiple reports. Baltimore has spent the early part of free-agency reshaping its entire defensive line. The Ravens acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick. General manager Eric DeCosta made another huge move by signing Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year, $30-million free-agent deal.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos. The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce Signs with Vikings

The Ravens lost their first player to free agency when defensive lineman Michael Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Baltimore has already acquired a pair of defensive linemen — Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers — this offseason, so Pierce became expendable. The Ravens are also paying fellow defensive tackle Brandon Williams $9.25 million in each of the next two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Free Agency 2020: By the Names and Numbers

As the 2020 league year began when the clock struck 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, 463 NFL players became unrestricted free agents, 33 were restricted free agents (RFAs), players with three accrued seasons and 83 became total free agents when their teams elected not to tender them as restricted or exclusive-rights free agents (ERFAs). Of those 83 players, 51 were scheduled to become RFAs and 32 would have been ERFAs.

Howard Balzer

Ravens Sign Sam Koch to Two-Year Extension

The Ravens signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension, the team announced March 18.  Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The trio of Koch, long-snapper Morgan Cox and kicker Justin Tucker are among the best special teams players in the NFL. Koch is also the holder for Tucker, who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Confirm Campbell Trade, One-Year Extension

The Ravens confirmed the acquisition of five-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft selection. That fifth-round pick was obtained from Atlanta in a trade for tight end Hayden Hurst, according to Baltimore's executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Thursday. The Ravens also agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of a physical.

Todd Karpovich