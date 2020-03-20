The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

“We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Ravens president Dick Cass stated. “We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need.

“We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people.”

The Fund for Educational Excellence, the philanthropic fiscal sponsor for Baltimore City Public Schools, is supporting the short-term food insecurity needs of BCPS students and their families. Additionally, aid can be used to help the food insecurity needs of Baltimore’s senior citizen community.

The United Way of Central Maryland’s COVID-19 Response Fund is working with the State of Maryland, local governments and many community organizations to encounter immediate needs related to the public health crisis. Additionally, the fund addresses mid-term and long-term basic needs, which will inevitably emerge in many Maryland communities over the coming months.

The Baltimore Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Evolving Community Needs Fund directly addresses the negative impacts of the pandemic on the region’s communities, workforce and vulnerable populations.

The Maryland Food Bank is an essential organization that will play a significant role in meeting the nutritional needs of communities statewide during this time of emergency and beyond.