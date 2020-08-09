Ravens players taking responsibility to stay healthy for season

The NFLPA and league have developed strict protocols to protect the players and coaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ravens have taken that a step further, saying the players have to be responsible when it comes to protecting themselves against the virus.

That means not going out during the season or taking unnecessary chances where the could be exposed to the coronavirus.

"I think, as a professional, we are not going to be able to do a lot of things we are used to doing, like going out to dinners, doing different activities, going out, and stuff like that," wide receiver Willie Snead said. "You have to be a pro. You have to know what is on the line right now. The season is on the line. If guys test positive, that is going to be a problem. You always want to come up negative [and] you want to keep a positive attitude. That’s what everybody has been saying around here.

"And when it comes down to it, every guy has to hold themself accountable to make sure that they’re ready for Sundays, they’re healthy for Sundays. And hopefully, we can make sure this thing goes all the way.”

Even the rookies who have some substantial new money in their bank accounts understand what's at stake.

"It’s football season," said linebacker Patrick Queen, the team's first-round pick from LSU. "This team is mentally strong, and everybody understands the task at hand that we have. Like I said, every day we come in we’ve got the simple task of six feet apart, wash your hands, keep your mask up and just do what the people tell us to do. If we do that, we’ll be fine, and the season will be perfect for us.”

Newly acquired defensive end Calais Campbell has asthma so he is especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. Campbell decided to play this season, rather than opt-out after conversations with his family.

Campbell said the players understand there could be fallout if they put the locker room at risk.

"All the players were pretty much unanimous in making sure there was some kind of consequence, holding guys accountable for when they purposely made mistakes," he said. "Obviously, you want to live your life and do as much as you can to keep your routine the same, but you can’t just go and put everybody at risk by doing something dumb. So, that was important to us."