Ravens Schedule Impaced by NFL COVID-19 Cases

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had to alter their upcoming schedule after several players on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M & T Bank Stadium will now be played on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. than Oct. 25 at the same time. This means the Ravens will play Pittsburgh twice in the month of November — the Ravens and Steelers play at Heinz Field on Thanksgiving night.

Baltimore's bye week will move from Week 8 to Week 7.

"The whole COVID thing is so complicated and so layered," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We’re all citizens. We all think about it, because we live it every single day – all of us. We all have our thoughts and opinions on it. And it’s a big challenge because we could all stop living our lives, and we could all be out of work, and we could all not send anybody to school, and we could all grow our own gardens to make our own food.

"But you have to draw a balance there between living our life and then doing things that are going to keep us all as healthy as we can until they come up with a vaccine/cure."

The Ravens travel to Washington on Oct. 4, followed by games against the Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 11) at M & T Bank Stadium and Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 18) on the road.

The Week 4 game between the Steelers- and Titans game was postponed after two more Tenessee players had positive coronavirus tests among the Titans, the NFL announced.

Four players — nose tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker and former Raven Kamalei Correa, long-snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson — and five team personnel members tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

"The NFL, and the players, and the coaches, and the fans, and the media, we’ve all made a commitment to try to go ahead and live our lives as much as we can by playing football, and having this as part of our lives," Harbaugh said. "So, we’re doing our best. But it does, to your point … A breakout can happen at any time. It can happen at any moment. So, be as vigilant as we can; do the best we can; respect one another as much as we can; respect that we’re all trying as best we can.

"And then respond when something does happen, which I’m sure the NFL and the Titans will do. Just know the next team could be us, so let’s do the best we can to hope it doesn’t happen. If it does happen, we’ll try to work through it as best we can. What else can you do? We’re trying the best we can, and it’s actually working out pretty well. We’re doing pretty good.”