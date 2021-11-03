Ravens Could Add Depth to O-Line With Late-Season Addition of Ja’Wuan James

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could recover from his Achilles injury and be back on the field late in the season for the final playoff push, according to coach John Harbaugh.

"It’s still the same timeframe," Harbaugh said. "He would have a chance in December probably, I guess. There have been no setbacks. He looks good. I see him walking around. He’s in the meetings. He’s got great spirits. He’s been running straight ahead. It’s November already."

The Ravens signed James to a two-year contract worth up to $9 million that includes $500,000 in guaranteed rehab money in June.

James filed a $15 million grievance against the Broncos after they released him last month. He tore his Achilles while working out at an off-site location.

Since this happened away from the Broncos’ facility, the team has the ability through the collective bargaining agreement to withhold his 2021 base salary, which was a guaranteed $10 million.

The grievance process is still ongoing.

James has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons and has played 63 snaps over three games — all in 2019 — signing a four-year, $51 million deal with the Broncos from Miami in March 2019. He suffered a torn meniscus and a torn MCL in separate games in 2019.

He's played a 16-game season twice over his six-year career — 2014 as a rookie and 2016.

James has been a solid, dependable tackle when he can stay healthy.

“I think it’s a great signing. I’m just very, very pleased to have him. He’s a highly-decorated player," Harbaugh said earlier this year. "He sat out one year, obviously. [He] had the injury before and now another injury, so it’s a tough set of circumstances for him. But from what I understand, he’s very determined to get himself healthy again and get back to playing at the highest level."