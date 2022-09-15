Ravens Could Be Facing Short-Handed Dolphins O-Line

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the second straight game, the Ravens could be facing an opponent that is dealing with issues on the offensive line.

One week after facing a depleted Jets team, the Ravens' Week 2 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, had two starting offensive tackles — Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson — miss the start of practice Wednesday.

Armstead, one of the team's prized offseason acquisitions, missed two plays against the New England Patriots on Sunday before returning to the game after being evaluated in the medical tent. While his injury was not reported in the press box on game day, Armstead appeared to sustain some sort of leg injury.

"I know Terron in his career has been able to fight through injuries with the best of them," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Wednesday. "So you know that they're going to do their best. And we'll obviously make the best decision later in the week on who gives us the best chance to win counting in all those issues with injuries and what it kind of looks like."

Jackson, meanwhile, left the Week 1 game in the second quarter after sustaining an ankle injury and did not return.

"It's one of those issues that ankles are finicky," McDaniel said. "He's doing everything he can to get ready."

Fellow tackle Greg Little also had to miss a play after replacing Jackson at right tackle, though he quickly returned to the game.

Last week, Jets veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who was signed to replace an injured Mekhi Becton, was out with a shoulder injury. The Ravens sacked Joe Flacco three times.

— Alain Poupart is the publisher of All Dolphins.