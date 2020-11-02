SI.com
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Tested Positive for COVD-19

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An unnamed Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Nov. 2.

However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus.

"We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

"In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol."

The Ravens lost to the Steelers 28-24 in Week 8.

Humphrey played all 53 defensive snaps and finished with four tackles. 

Earlier this month, Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Williams is the second Ravens player in three weeks to be held out of a game because of an issue with COVID-19.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who is listed as doubtful for this week's game with a neck/concussion issue, was held out of the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh. He has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits over two games.

In addition, rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority," the Ravens said. "We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance."

