Ravens Adjusting Well to Logistical Challenges Presented by COVID-19

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is trying to keep things as normal as possible as he and his staff prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, restrictions with travel and gatherings associated with COVID-19 have presented logistical challenges.

The Ravens have adjusted to the current environment and DeCosta is confident the team will be fully confident to add some top-notch playmakers when the NFL Draft commences from April 23-25.

Baltimore has already done its due diligence with potential draft targets.

“I don't think it's really going to be that much different from what we've been accustomed to," DeCosta said. "We had the opportunity to meet with so many different players at the Senior Bowl, the East-West [Shrine Game] and the Combine that we're really prepared, I think, to be the best we can be. And I think the thing we come back to is first and foremost – and it's been this way ever since I know I got into the league – it's really about the tape; how the guy plays, first and foremost. We'll spend a lot of time watching these guys."

Most of the Ravens personnel are working from home, per a mandate by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. However, the team has been able to stay connected via technology and have been able to move forward with their draft strategy.

"We'll talk about it as a staff. We have the opportunity to talk on the phone, we have the opportunity to talk via Zoom, and we did a lot of work in person in February and also in December to get ready for these meetings as well," DeCosta said. "So, there are some challenges associated, nothing major, but we're excited about the opportunity, and we think it's going to work out well for us.”