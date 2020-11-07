SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Activate Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Fort Ruled Out

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens activated six players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Week 9 game against the Colts. 

However, linebacker L.J. Fort was ruled out of the game with an injured finger. 

Baltimore had seven players who are high-risk close contacts with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — had to self-isolate for five days but were cleared to travel to Indianapolis.

Judon was allowed to return to practice earlier in the week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not overly concerned about those players missing time this week. The players worked out by themselves at home and attended virtual meetings with their coaches.

The key is that they will be able to play against the Colts. 

"It’s not the perfect thing; you always want everybody at practice," Harbaugh said. "You might assume that one thing might lead to this specific outcome, but what I’ve found is that you really can never predict that; you really never know. What you think is for evil turns out to be for good. I think it’s important for us to just kind of keep that in perspective and do everything that we can do that’s in our power to do, which our guys did a great job. 

"Coaches and players worked hard. The guys who weren’t out there practicing were doing all the things they could do to prepare. You trust that and you go play the game and do the best you can. So, I feel very confident with that.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Needs 'Precision and Accuracy' to Counter Opponents

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced lofty expectations after last year's record-setting performance. However, Jackson has dealt with some struggles as opponents have prioritized shutting him down.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Look to Extend Road Winning Streak to NFL-Best 10 Games

The Ravens are the "Road Warriors" of the NFL. Baltimore has won nine consecutive games away from home dating to Week 5 of the 2019 season — the NFL’s longest active streak.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Colts Week 9 Fantasy Outlook

The Ravens (5-2) and Colts (5-2) have a Week 9 showdown that could impact the playoff race in the AFC.Here are some Fantasy Football implications.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 9 Picks

Baltimore (-2.5) is a popular pick.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Taking A Look At Veteran Cornerback Tramon Williams

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is reportedly looking to latch on with the Ravens. Williams, 37, was offered a tryout with the team to add depth to the depleted secondary.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Understands Frustration, Dishes On Dez

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not bothered by comments by Hollywood Brown, who has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in the offense.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Outlines Plan for Ravens Players on COVID List

The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Depth Will Be Tested Week 9 Against Colts

The Ravens will be missing a pair of Pro Bowlers, another starting offensive lineman and possibly other key players heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Todd_Karpovich

Week 9: Ravens-Colts, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-4. However, Baltimore has won three of the past four games.

Todd_Karpovich

Unfair? Lamar Jackson Faces Criticism for Not Winning 'Big Games'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has come under fire this week for not being able to win a big game after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Emmessey