Ravens Activate Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Fort Ruled Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens activated six players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Week 9 game against the Colts.

However, linebacker L.J. Fort was ruled out of the game with an injured finger.

Baltimore had seven players who are high-risk close contacts with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — had to self-isolate for five days but were cleared to travel to Indianapolis.

Judon was allowed to return to practice earlier in the week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not overly concerned about those players missing time this week. The players worked out by themselves at home and attended virtual meetings with their coaches.

The key is that they will be able to play against the Colts.

"It’s not the perfect thing; you always want everybody at practice," Harbaugh said. "You might assume that one thing might lead to this specific outcome, but what I’ve found is that you really can never predict that; you really never know. What you think is for evil turns out to be for good. I think it’s important for us to just kind of keep that in perspective and do everything that we can do that’s in our power to do, which our guys did a great job.

"Coaches and players worked hard. The guys who weren’t out there practicing were doing all the things they could do to prepare. You trust that and you go play the game and do the best you can. So, I feel very confident with that.”