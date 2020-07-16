RavenCountry
Ravens rank 20th in NFL for concentration of Covid-19 cases

Todd Karpovich

The NFLPA has launched a map, outlining the impact of how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the league's 32 markets.

The Ravens ranked 20th overall, while nearby Washington, D.C., was ranked 22nd, according to the report. Miami, home of the Dolphins, has the biggest concentration of cases. 

The NFL appears to be ready to proceed with training and the regular season as planned, but with certain guidelines.

The Ravens have already announced they will not be able to host fans during their 2020 training camp even if state and local government regulations would eventually permit them to do so because of the protocols with NFL/NFLPA.

“It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community,” Ravens president Dick Cass said “Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so.”

In addition, The Ravens announced season tickets for 2020 will be deferred to the 2021 campaign. Stadium capacity would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game– if fans are allowed – based on the social distancing guidelines and fan safety protocols developed by health experts, governmental officials, and the NFL.

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary,” Cass said. “We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

