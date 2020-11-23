SI.com
Raven Country
Multiple Members of Ravens Organization Test Positive for COVID-19

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Multiple members of the Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine, the team announced Nov. 23.

Baltimore is expected to travel to Pittsburgh for a Thanksgiving night matchup. The names of the players and /or personnel who tested positive were not released.

"We have started the process of contact tracing, and during this time, the Under Armour Performance Center will be closed, with all team activities conducted virtually," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from the NFL, team doctors and our medical trainers."

Last week, Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Earlier this month, cornerback Marlon Humphrey posted on Twitter that he had the virus and he missed the Week 9 game against the Colts.

As a result of that diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, — that were considered high-risk close contacts.

Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams also was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19. 

Rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.

Earlier this month, cornerback Iman Marshall, who is already on IR with a knee injury, placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list.

