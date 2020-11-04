Harbaugh Outlines Plan for Ravens Players on COVID List

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — must self-isolate for five days this week before the Week 9 game at Indianapolis.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh outlined the plan for these players over the next four days.

The players will be cleared to perform a walk-through and travel to Indiana on Saturday if they show no symptoms and test negative. In the meantime, the players will work out by themselves at home and attend virtual meetings with their coaches.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said it's "impossible to predict" how the players will be impacted by the changes with their practice schedule because of the quarantine.

However, the absence of the veterans will open the door for some of the younger players to get more practice reps this week.

"You look at it as an opportunity to create versatility within our defense," Harbaugh said.

Despite the challenges, Harbaugh has not been given any indication the game with the Colts might get postponed or pushed back a day or two.

The secondary is a major concern because the Ravens have already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season.

Harbaugh is confident the team can rise above that challenge.

“We do have good depth back there, and it is being tested,” Harbaugh said. “Losing Tavon kind of brought us back a little bit. Now, with Marlon. I thought ‘TB’ [Terrell Bonds] did a good job. He played well. He made some tackles and flew around, and did a good, solid job out there. So, that’s good to see, and Khalil Dorsey is another young guy who can play. I really feel confident with those guys.