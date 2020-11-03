Ravens Must Quarantine Seven Players After Humphrey COVID-19 Diagnosis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19, and they must self-isolate for five days this week.

Those players are cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott, according to the Ravens transaction page.

This means those players still could be available to play against the Colts in Week 9.

One day after a 28-24 loss to the Steelers, Humphrey announced on Twitter that he had the virus. Humphrey, who signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension last month, will not be able to play against Indianapolis, but could return shortly thereafter.

"The protocols are in place. The league, that’s all defined in terms of how many days, in terms of what they consider to be close contacts and those kinds of things," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "It’s a five-day window for close contacts that test positive twice. We don’t know who the close contacts are at this point; they’re going through that right now. We have a lot of technology to determine that, certainly.

"Marlon, I believe, is on a 10-day window. So, he’ll be out for this game – that’s clear. We’ll just have to deal with that just like it was an injury. But the rest of it, to your point, is a really good question; I think we’re all waiting for the answer on that. We’re just going to approach it like we’re business as usual in a different kind of way, and we’ll go to work.”

Humphrey is not the first player in Baltimore to deal with the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of theWeek 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh. He has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits over two games.

In addition, rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.