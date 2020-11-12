Another Ravens Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Another Ravens player has tested for COVID-19, the team announced Nov. 12.

It's the second straight week a player has tested for the virus.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a positive test on Nov. 3 and missed the previous game against the Colts. Humphrey was allowed to return to practice this week.

The Ravens did not identify the latest player to test positive, Humphrey announced his diagnosis on Twitter.

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance."

As a result of Humphrey's diagnosis, the Ravens had seven players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — that were high-risk close contacts and had to self-isolate for five days this week.

All of those players with the exception of linebacker L.J. Fort, who was also dealing with a finger injury, were able to travel to Indianapolis.

Earlier this month, Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list one day prior to the Week 6 game against the Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was held out of the week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh. He has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits over two games.

In addition, rookie safety Nigel Warrior was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list during training camp. He later signed with the Ravens' practice squad.