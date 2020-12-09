Ravens Shake Off Early Rust Before Running Past Cowboys 34-17

BALTIMORE — The Ravens received more troubling news after wide receiver Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 about 30 minutes prior to the Week 13 kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.

The game had already been pushed back five days to Tuesday night because of a recent outbreak with the virus among the Ravens players.

The game was played as scheduled and the Ravens stayed focus in a 34-17 victory, snapping a three-game losing streak.

"It's a win we had to have and we went out and got it," Ravens coach John Harabugh said.

The Cowboys' run defense entered the game ranked 32nd in the NFL. The Ravens took advantage and played smash-mouth football, finishing with 294 yards on 37 carries.

Gus Edwards led the way with 101 yards on just seven carries. Baltimore has run for 100 yards or more in 35 straight games — the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among 17 players who missed the previous game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson showed some early rust with an early interception but played mostly effective, completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Boykin and Hollywood Brown.

Jackson also had 94 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 37-yard score that provided a 7-3 lead.

"One thing you know about Lamar is you're going to get everything he's got," Harbaugh said.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott avoided a turnover and finished with 77 yards rushing on 18 carries. However, he was stuffed three consecutive times inside the 2-yard line before Andy Dalton threw a short touchdown pass to Amari Cooper that cut the lead to 27-17 with 3:59 remaining in the game.



Dalton was 31 of 48 for 285 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made three field goals from 35 and 22 yards. However, Tucker missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt, ending a streak of 70 consecutive conversions from inside the 40-yard line, which was the longest streak in NFL history.

Baltimore rookie J.K. Dobbins finished with 71 yards on 11 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown that provided the 34-17 lead.

What It Means

Cowboys: The challenges continue for the offense and run defense. Dallas is now two games behind the Giants and Redskins in the struggling NFC East.

Ravens: It was a much-needed win after the recent slide and the challenges with COVID-19 that delayed the last two games. Baltimore is back on track for a potential playoff run but still might need to win its final four games.

Up Next:

Cowboys: Stay on the road against an AFC North opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday.

Ravens: Travel to Cleveland for a huge Monday night showdown with playoff implications.