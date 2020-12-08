Ravens-Cowboys: Week 13 Pregame Notes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will have some key players back in the lineup, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, for the Tuesday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson was among 17 players who missed the previous game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That group consisted of safety Geno Stone, wide receiver Willie Snead IV, linebacker Matt Judon, cornerback Terrell Bonds, tight end Mark Andrews, offensive lineman Will Holden, fullback Pat Ricard, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, long snapper Morgan Cox, defensive end Jihad Ward, centers Matt Skura and Pat Mekari, defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Pernell McPhee, running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins and Jackson,

In addition, Campbell, who also missed three games with a calf injury, and Brandon Williams (ankle) also were expected to play after being listed as questionable. Both Campbell and Williams spent time on the COVID list.



The Ravens players inactive against Dallas are center Trystan Colon-Castillo, defensive tackles Broderick Washington (concussion) and Madubuike, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (groin) and Tramon Williams (thigh).

Andrews, Judon, Snead, Stone, Holden and Terrell Bonds are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

To offset the absence of Smith and Williams, cornerbacks Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson were promoted from the practice squad for the game. Another cornerback Anthony Averett was activated to the 53-man roster for added depth.

Trace McSorley is the main backup quarterback for Jackson after Robert Griffin III was placed on IR last week with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys' inactives are quarterback Ben DiNucci, wide receiver Malik Turner, cornerback Anthony Brown, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive end Bradlee Anae, offensive tackle Cameron Erving, defensive end Ron’Dell Carter.

Pressure to Get Back in the Win Column

The Ravens (6-5) are looking to avoid their first four-game losing streak since the 2026 season when they finished 8-8.

Baltimore also needs to get a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Entering the game, the Ravens are ranked ninth in the seven-team race with five games remaining,

The Ravens are 2-3 at home and have not lost four regular-season games at M&T Bank Stadium since 2015.

Ravens-Cowboys History

The Ravens are 4-1 all-time against the Cowboys, including a 3-0 mark in Baltimore. Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-1 when facing Dallas, which won the most previous matchup 27-17 defeat at AT&T Stadium in 2016.