Ravens-Cowboys: 5 Key Storylines for Week 13 Matchup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens (6-5) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) in Week 13 after the game was pushed back five days because of a massive COVID-19 outbreak among the Baltimore players.

Here are five key storylines heading into the matchup.

1. Will Lamar Jackson show any rust after a short layoff?

The Ravens officially activated quarterback Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list for this game. Jackson, who was the NFL MVP last season, has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions over 10 games this season. He also leads the team with 575 yards rushing. The Ravens' playoff hopes could hinge on his performance over the final five games of the season. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson was "fully engaged" with the game plan when he was away from the facility. The Ravens will need him to play well. Jackson and the Ravens should have room to run against a Cowboys run defense that is ranked last in the NFL allowing 156.4 yards per game.

2. Can the Ravens Get Dez Bryant More Involved Against His Former Team?

Dez Bryant was added to Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 27. He made his debut in Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts, but he did not get a target in his two snaps. The Ravens elevated Bryant again two weeks later in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his first catch — a 4-yard gain in the third quarter — since Dec 31, 2017. He finished four receptions on five targets for 28 yards. Will Bryant have an expanded role over the final five games? This would be a perfect week to get him more involved against his former teams. Bryant has downplayed the matchup, but he would love to make some plays downfield.

3. Can Ezekiel Elliott Be A Factor for the Cowboys?

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott has been a lightning rod for criticism this season. He was particularly lambasted for his performance in the previous game against Washington when he ran for 32 yards on 10 carries and lost a fumble in the 41-16 loss. Overall, Elliott has run for 707 yards with five touchdowns. He has lost six fumbles in 11 games. Elliott could be challenged to get revved up against the Ravens, especially if defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams are back in the lineup. Baltimore is currently ranked 12th against the run, allowing 111.6 yards per game. Many of those yards came when Campbell and Williams were sidelined.

4. Will Dallas QB Andy Dalton Test the Ravens' Secondary?

Andy Dalton played some of the best game of his career against the Ravens when he was the quarterback for the Bengals. However, he has performed mostly uneven in Dallas, throwing for 870 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Dalton has several playmakers at his disposal with wide receivers Amari Cooper (848 yards, three touchdowns), Michael Gallup (538 yards, one touchdown), and CeeDee Lamb (650 yards, four touchdowns). Baltimore's secondary has been the strength of the team and is allowing just 221.5 yards passing per game. However, Baltimore's front seven could be the key in this game. Dalton is playing behind an injury-marred offensive line and has endured 11 sacks. The Ravens will dial up the pass rush. Dalton has gone 8-8 over his career against Baltimore, throwing for 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

5. Can the Ravens Get Back on Track and Make a Playoff Run?

Despite a three-game losing streak, the Ravens playoff hopes are very much alive. However, Baltimore might have to win its final five games to make the postseason for the third consecutive year. The challenge starts with the Cowboys. Baltimore is currently ninth in the seven-team playoff format. After the game against the Cowboys, the Ravens play at Cleveland (Dec. 14), Jacksonville (Dec. 20), New York Giants (Dec. 27), and at Cincinnati (Jan. 3). The Ravens cannot afford a hiccup against Dallas.