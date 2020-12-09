Ravens-Cowboys: What We Learned

BALTIMORE — The Ravens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's what we learned:

1. A much-needed victory by the Ravens was dampened by wide receiver Dez Bryant's positive COVID-19 test just prior to kickoff. Not only was Bryant scratched, he intially indicated on social media he might not play again. "Yea [sic] I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this," he posted on Twitter. Bryant later backtracked on that stance, and there's still a possibility that he could play a bigger role in the offense. Baltimore certainly could use his experience in a passing game that has struggled for much of the season.

2. After missing the previous game with COVID-19, Ravens qrterback Lamar Jackson showed some early rust with an early interception but played mostly effective, completing 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards with touchdown passes to Miles Boykin and Hollywood Brown. Jackson also had 94 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 37-yard score that provided a 7-3 lead. However, he'll need to show more consistency down the stretch, especially next week against Cleveland.

3. The Ravens took advantage of a struggling Dallas defense and finished with 294 yards on 37 carries. Baltimore has now run for 100 yards or more in 35 straight games — the third-longest streak in NFL history. That run game will critical to the Ravens' playoff hopes over the final month of the season. Baltimore finds the most success when it can wear teams down,

4. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt, ending a streak of 70 consecutive conversions from inside the 40-yard line, which was the longest streak in NFL history. Tucker's miscue came after a false start penalty on left guard Bradley Bozeman that nullifed a successful kick. Still, Tucker is one of the Ravens' most productive players.

5. Baltimore likely needs to go undefeated over the final five games to make the playoffs for the third straight year. The Ravens passed their first test against a struggling Cowboys team. Baltimore will face its toughest test Monday night against the surging Cleveland Browns, who now have their sights on a potential AFC North title. Baltimore beat Cleveland 38-6 in the regular-season opener.