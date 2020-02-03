Ravens Positional Analysis: Defensive Line

The Ravens were one of the top teams against the run in 2019. Overall, the team ranked fifth, allowing 93.4 yards per game. Baltimore has a stout front seven and GM Eric DeCosta needs to make some key decisions to keep the defensive line intact.

Starters: Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, nose tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Chris Wormley.

Backups: Defensive tackle Justin Ellis, defensive tackle Jihad Ward, nose tackle Domata Peko, defensive end Patrick Ricard

Unrestricted Free Agents: Ellis, Peko, Pierce and Ward.

Restricted Free Agents: None

Exclusive Right Free Agents: None

Analysis: The Ravens play in a base 3-4 alignment. The Ravens likely would like to bring back Pierce for the right price. Pierce, however, dealt with some weight issues during OTAs, but came back to training camp in solid shape and had a solid season. The Ravens signed Williams to five-year, $54 million contract in 2018, and might allocate their financial resources elsewhere, which would allow Pierce to test the market. Baltimore is bullish on Ward and will likely be aggressive trying to bring him back. Peko played a key role after being signed as a free agent but he is considering retirement.

"This is the only family I've known," Pierce said. "I would love for it to continue that way, but the NFL offseason is a beast in itself. So, you have to kind of take it how it goes. It's out of my hands at this point, but yes, I would always love, love to stay and be a part of this amazing group. They have a strong, strong group coming back next year, obviously, with Lamar [Jackson] at the head, so I'd love to be back. If not, I'll roll with the punches. But, I just have to get better."