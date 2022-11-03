David Ojabo Has Chance to Make Big Impact for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie David Ojabo is getting close to making his NFL debut after being sidelined since the spring with an Achilles injury.

The outside linebacker was activated to the 53-man roster this week and had in his first full practice on Wednesday.

While it's uncertain whether Ojabo will be able to play Monday night against the Saints, he should definitely be available after next week's bye barring a huge setback.

"It's been a long journey, but it's God's plan at the end of the day," said Ojabo, who was a projected first-round pick before his injury. "We're getting there, man. I made my first full practice. I feel good. I already know the playbook. It's just a matter of getting my confidence back, getting my footing back."

The Ravens selected Ojabo in the second round of this year's NFL draft. He fell to them because of the Achilles injury he sustained during his Pro Day.

Last season at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

He is also reunited with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who held the same position at Michigan last season.

The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL.

In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks.

Ojabo could boost that pass rush even more.

“I talk to him every week about it," said outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who went to the same high school as Ojabo. "He’s ready. Today, he felt good. He was able to plant on it. He said he was ready. He’s ready to make an impact and show everything about who he is and everything like that.”