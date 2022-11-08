David Ojabo Won't Make Debut for Ravens, Tyus Bowser Will Play

Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut for the Ravens on Monday night against the Saints.

Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Bowser led the team with seven sacks. Even when Bowser does not get to the quarterback, he can create havoc. He had 27 initial pressures last season.

Rookie David Ojabo will have to wait until after the bye to play his first NFL game because he was ruled inactive. He is also coming off an Achilles injury.

Running back Gus Edwards, who suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Buccaneers, also was held out. Edwards missed all of last season with a knee injury so the Ravens don't want to push him

Newly acquired Roquan Smith is in the lineup, which left Josh Bynes inactive. Bynes is recovering from a quad injury but was able to practice last week.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Binjimen Victor will make their debuts. Both players are capable of playing special teams and Jackson can provide a downfield threat.

The Ravens' other inactive players are

WR Tylan Wallace

OL Ben Cleveland

TE Mark Andrews

The Saints' inactive players are:

RB Mark Ingram II

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Marshon Lattimore

OL Wyatt Davis