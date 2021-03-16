Ravens Not Straying from Philosophy As Free Agency Begins

Team appears to let high-priced veterans sign with other teams.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As teams gear up for the official start of free agency and begin negotiating deals during the legal tampering window. the Ravens appear ready to let the market settle before making filling holes on their roster.

The Ravens made a couple of moves on March 13 that will help the roster.

The team signed offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, to a three-year, $22 million deal. Additionally, Zeitler was released by Giants, so he does not count in compensatory pick scenarios.

Baltimore also signed special team ace/linebacker Chris Board to a one-year, deal worth up to $2.7 million. Board was a restricted free agent and the Ravens were able to save money by signing him to a new deal as opposed to a $2.1 million tender.

However, the Ravens lost two oustide linebackers — Yannick Ngakoue (Raiders) and Matt Judon (Patriots) to other teams. Baltimore did not appear to have much interest in bringing either player back and could get back a pair of third-round compensatory picks as a result.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is not being frugal, just prudent.

The team already spent a significant amount of money over the past seven months with contract extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith.

However, there is still much work ahead for DeCosta.

The team needs to add an outside linebacker to compensate for the loss of Judon and Ngakoue. A likely scenario is re-signing Tyus Bowser, who tied for second on the team with three interceptions last season but has not lived up to expectations as a pass rusher. Bowser has managed 10.5 sacks over four years in Baltimore.

The market for free-agent pass rushers is already thin. Some of the marquee players already agreed to deals, including Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), Carl Lawson (Jets), Romeo Okwara (Lions) and Bud Dupree (Titans).

Baltimore could pursue Melvin Ingram or Haason Reddick, but the team will have to move quickly at this point.

The Ravens are also in the market for a wide receiver. However, one of the players that might have been the best fit, Corey Davis, signed with the Jets. There are other playmaking wideouts available, such as Kenny Golladay, Curtis Samuel and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but they'll be costly.

It will be interesting to watch DeCosta's plan unfold.