Ravens Day 2 Draft Preview: Focus Will Be On Offensive Line, Secondary, Tight End

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were ecstatic about the players they were able to land in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Baltimore was able to satisfy two key areas of need by selecting wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick and defensive end Jayson Oweh four picks later at No. 31.

General manager Eric DeCosta has now turned his attention to Day 2. The Ravens don't have a second-round pick but have selections 94 and 104 in the third round.

Baltimore is looking to add depth on the offensive line, the secondary, and at tight end, which would support more areas of need.

DeCosta might be tempted to make a trade to move up in the second round because several talented players projected as first-round picks are still available.

There are four key offensive linemen that are still available and would be a perfect fit in Baltimore. However, a move into the second round could be costly.

Landon Dickerson, Center, Alabama

Creed Humphrey, Center, Oklahoma

Tackle Teven Jenkins, Tackle, Oklahoma State

Liam Eichenberg, Tackle, Notre Dame

However, it's doubtful any of these players would fall into the third round.

In addition, the Ravens could add a solid playmaker in the secondary with TCU safety Trevon Moehring, who was linked to them in the first round of several mock drafts.

If the Ravens decide to keep their two picks in the third round, here are several players they could target.

Brady Christensen, Tackle, BYU — He was the most impressive throughout the 2020 season. He brings a dynamic skill set to the offensive tackle position. He can move well from side to side and keep his balance in his pass blocks. He does need to put on weight, as he’s under 300 pounds. Christensen uses his hands well and it’s his most valuable trait.

D’Ante Smith, Tackle, East Carolina — Smith entered the 2020 season on a streak of 25 straight starts at left tackle, but that came to a halt as he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener against UCF. It was a big loss for him as well as the Pirates, who lost a leader and team captain with lots of starting experience. His quick feet and light stature are a major advantage at left tackle where he’s able to match up well with speed rushers.

Deonte Brown, Tackle/Guard, Alabama — Brown is an imposing presence along the offensive line. Boasting a compact and powerful frame, Brown is a mauler who creates a lot of movement in the run game. With an extremely powerful lower half, Brown is able to create an absurd amount of power in very tight spaces.

Quinn Meinerz, Guard/Center, Wisconsin-Whitewater — Meinerz was the biggest winner from the Senior Bowl practices, and he has skyrocketed up draft boards with the tape he put up during the week. Meinerz had never played center before, and his fall season was canceled, yet he was one of the best players in Mobile

Jamar Johnson, Safety, Indiana — The 6-1, 197-pound Johnson would earn a starting role for the Hoosiers in his sophomore season, filling in as the team’s top slot cornerback. He shifted to safety for the 2020 season and to patrol the back end for the Hoosiers. Johnson adjusted well, playing in eight games and compiling 42 tackles, one sack and a career-high four interceptions.

Hunter Long, Tight End, Boston College — In 2020, Long had 685 yards and 5 scores on a team-high 57 receptions, resulting in 1st team All-ACC and 2nd team All-American recognition. In 26 games at Boston College, Long had 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and 9 touchdowns.