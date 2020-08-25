Ravens training camp notebook: Bowser shines, Scott frustrated, new additions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser has "a lot on his plate."

He is looking to make a bigger impact with the team's pass rush and is also trying to be a key player in special teams.

This is the biggest year of Bowser's career because he is eligible to become a free agent in 2021. Bowser has responded with his best training camp and coach John Harbaugh hopes that performance carries into the regular season.

"He's doing a lot of things really well," Harbaugh said. "He's setting the edge well. He's pass-rushing, he's dropping into coverage and he's working on special teams. So, there's a lot on his plate and I feel like he's been successful with every single thing he's taken on in this training camp. I really expect a big season from him."

Bowser was selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 draft. However, he has dealt with some growing pains over the past couple of years and struggled to get on the field.

Bowser has his best season in 2019 when he was second on the team with five sacks (-35 yards). He finished with 20 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

He's looking for more success this season.

"I'm still working," Bowser said. "I just want to take advantage of every practice, every snap that I get to work on what I need to be the best. That's just been my main focus."

Caw, Caw (Other Notes)

Several veterans got the day off, including Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith, Nick Boyle, Derek Wolfe and Pernell McPhee. Chris Moore, Kenjon Barber, Josh Nurse, Justice Hill and Eli Wolf also did not practice because of injuries.

The Ravens added wide receiver DeAndrew White and Johnny Townsend to the roster. White, who went undrafted after playing collegiately at Alabama, has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers over the past five years. He played in 10 games with the Panthers last season, finishing with four receptions for 51 yards. White didn't waste much time making an impact in the Aug. 25 practice with several receptions throughout the team's drills. Townsend was selected in the fifth-round pick of the 2018 draft by the Oakland Raiders. He was waived after one season. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt with a net of 38.3 yards.

This is a critical training camp Ravens wide receiver Jaleel Scott, who was selected in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2018 draft out of New Mexico State. Scott faces an uphill battle to make the roster, and at one point during practice, frustration boiled over. After he could not hold onto a potential touchdown pass during a drill, Scott took off his helmet and threw it into the woods. He then took a moment to compose himself. He later appeared to suffer an injury after diving for a reception. Scott has appeared in three games over the past two seasons and has one reception for six yards. He suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during his rookie year.