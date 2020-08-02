Ravens decision to waive Mack underscores their depth

The Ravens overhauled their defensive line this offseason.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The duo will be a perfect complement to the veteran Brandon Williams, who can move back to nose tackle.

In addition, the Ravens added a pair of stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.

Consequently, Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, is the odd man out. The Ravens officially released Mack on Aug. 1 after an injury-marred rookie season.

Mack appeared in one game — Week 4 against the Cleveland — and was limited to nine snaps. He was placed on IR with a knee injury on Nov. 13.

The Ravens were hoping Mack could be a run-stopping force when they selected him with the 160th overall pick from Texas A & M. Baltimore re-signed another defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal in March, which created a log jam on the defensive line.

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale is excited about the talent on the revamped defensive line.

"You’ve got Calais Campbell, who’s the best five-technique in the National Football League, and you’ve got Derek Wolfe," Martindale said. "You can work a combination of those guys. It all depends on how fast the younger guys come along. I just think that we’re better upfront.

"I think with ‘Big Baby’ [Brandon Williams] getting moved back to the ‘Nose’ – but he’ll still play three-technique. You know how we do it; we’ll move them all around. It’s going to be fun to watch. I just can’t wait to get together.”

In other news, the Ravens also released undrafted rookie punter Dom Maggio, which paired their roster down to 79 players. NFL teams must trim their rosters to 80 players by Aug. 16 under an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA.

Teams do have the option of starting camp with 90 if they split them up into two groups and then get down to 80 by that same date.