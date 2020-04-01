RavenCountry
Ravens Players Staying Active, Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic

Todd Karpovich

Staying active.

That's been the goal of Ravens players, such as tight end Mark Andrews and safety as they deal with the realities of COVID-19.

There's still no timeline for when players might be able to return to the team's practice facility in Owings Mils, Md., because of the current ban on large gatherings.

As a result, the players are doing their best to stay in shape at home. It's also a nice distraction from the pandemic and remedy for boredom.

“Right now, the only thing different for our lives in the offseason is just that we can't really go out and be going to gyms and working out," said Andrews. "So, just staying active, going to work out by yourself or lifting weights by yourself at home and just enjoying family. 

"Obviously, right now is a crazy, crazy time with this pandemic. [I’m] just finding time to work [on] our craft and realize that the football season will still come. Eventually, there's going to be football played, so [I’m] just staying ready.” 

Clark, who inked three-year contract extension with the Ravens in February, is also finding other ways to pass the time.

"I'm just doing my home workouts," he said. "I have my little baby girl to keep me active, honestly. So, there's nothing really [boring] about that. [I'm] just staying active in the house, too – cleaning, cooking, playing card games.”

The NFL is forging ahead despite the challenges of COVID-19. The league year opened as planned on March 18 and there has been a busy market for free agency.

The NFL also plans to proceed with the NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 without events for fans because of governmental restrictions with mass gatherings.

However, rookie camp and organized team activities scheduled for later this spring could be in jeopardy. The hope is the full-squad mandatory training camp starts on time in July.

NFL officials expressed optimism the regular season will start on time. The players are preparing for the worst.

“There's so much uncertainty during this time,” Andrews said. “You look ahead and you ask yourself, ‘Is there going to be football this season?’ I don't think anybody knows. So, for a lot of the guys on the team – I'm sure Chuck [Clark] as well – it's about focusing on family right now and then just listening to all your health officials.

“Knowing that everybody is in this together, everyone's going to help fight this virus together, so that's where our minds are going to be at right now. We're not sure what's going to happen, but we have to focus on the things that matter. That's family and social distancing and being smart.” 

Andrews and Clark have been two of the Ravens' most productive players.

Andrews led the Ravens with 65 receptions, 852 receiving yards (852) and 10 receiving touchdowns last season, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. 

Clark finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games after taking over for the injured Tony Jefferson.

If the season does start on time, they'll be ready to play.

"It’s all about improving each and every year, and taking that next step, and having that in the back of your mind while you’re working out," Andrews said. "Knowing the things that you need to work on and improve on and then get better at the things you’re already good at. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what we’re doing right now. It’s no different than any other offseason in that aspect.” 

The NFL Insists the 2020 Season Will Go On As Scheduled, But Will It?

The NFL is resolute that its 2020 season will proceed as normal—or at least the league is resolute on saying so publicly. Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday afternoon that “all of our discussions, all of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season starting on time, playing in front of fans in our regular stadiums.” The NFL regular season is scheduled to start a little more than five months from now, and projecting a month or even a week out has proved to be a fool’s errand during the coronavirus pandemic. But the league plans to release its 2020 schedule no later than May 9 (just a short delay from the usual April schedule release), and Pash said that the schedule is expected include international games.

Jenny Vrentas

Louisville Rates Highly As A 'Quarterback U' with Jackson, Bridgewater

Sports Illustrated crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern “U.” Part I of our eight-part series: QBU.

Todd Karpovich

Wild-Card Weekend Will Feature Tripleheaders, Draft Prospects to Have Cameras in Homes, NFL Notes

On NFL conference calls this week, the league will finalize how a 14-team playoff works. The league also wants more players with cameras in-house during a virtual draft. And we approve of those sharing a little extra on social media these days.

Albert Breer

Ravens Push Back Season Tickets Deadline

Due to the evolving landscape of the public health situation, the Baltimore Ravens have moved their final season ticket payment deadline from May 15 to June 15. As part of the change, accounts that have already opted to make automated monthly payments will not be charged in April, and thus, remaining charges will be made on May 15 and June 15.

Todd Karpovich

Derek Wolfe Passes Physical, Officially Signs with Ravens

Former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe passed his physical and officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced. “Derek is the type of veteran player who fits our defense perfectly,” DeCosta said. “He’s been on great teams, he’s versatile, smart, talented and a tough guy. We are so happy that he’s joining our organization.” The deal with Wolfe reportedly includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Find Defensive Line Support with Derek Wolfe

Just days after a deal for Michael Brockers fell apart, the Ravens added a playmaker for the defensive line with Derek Wolfe. The former Bronco inked a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, which is also much cheaper than the proposed three-year, $30-million proposal for Brockers. Wolfe, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012, battled some injuries in Denver, but has made plays when healthy. He had 299 tackles, 33 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble over eight years with the Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

As Derek Wolfe Eyes Championship in Baltimore, He Will Be Sorely Missed in Denver

Derek Wolfe was a popular figure in Denver.He spent time in local communities, was an ideal teammate and won over fans with his toughness. So, there was much disappointment in the Mile High City when Wolfe decided to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million with incentives. Wolfe is now looking to play an integral role on the Baltimore defense that could be among the best in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

How Coronavirus Will Affect Teams During the NFL Draft

With the NFL insistent on starting the draft April 23, teams will have to make a variety of changes. Plus, players most affected by pro day and team visit cancellations, how players are dealing with this situation, and thanks to those who are helping us get through these times.

Albert Breer

NFL Players Quickly Adapting to Changing Ways of Business with COVID-19

Calais Campbell was in Arizona when the learned he was traded from the Jaguars to the Ravens. However, he couldn't just jump on a plane to Baltimore because of travel restrictions with COVID-19. Calais had to get a physical at the Mayo Clinic, which is an independent medical provider. The process of getting the medical records to the Ravens and finishing the paperwork was obviously more complicated than usual.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Still Have Void to Fill at Inside Linebacker

Baltimore is especially thin at inside linebacker, especially after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent. That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. General manager Eric DeCosta will likely target that position next month in the NFL Draft. The good is there should be some talent available when the Ravens make their selection with the 28th overall pick.

Todd Karpovich