DeCosta: Ravens Broke Tradition with Record-Setting Offense

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta marveled at the team's record-setting offense this past season.

Sometimes, even he could not believe what he was seeing.

“Well. it was fun. We haven't historically been known as an offensive team," DeCosta said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. "We talked about it. We thought a lot about it. We tried to build the offense this past year. I think [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman and the offensive coaches and [coach] John [Harbaugh], they did an awesome job communicating to the scouts, and our scouting staff and myself the type of guys they were looking for. And we had a very clear picture of where we wanted to be as an offense."

The Ravens broke the single-season NFL rushing record (3,296 yards) and had a league-high 13 players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

DeCosta said the performance was truly a team effort

"Obviously, Lamar was a big part of that," DeCosta said. "But the offensive line, the running backs, the receivers having to learn how to really block and then our tight ends, probably one of the strongest position groups in the entire NFL ... those guys really just gelled at the right time. And it was, from an employee perspective, unprecedented and fun."

The Ravens will be challenged to have that same type of production next season as opponents make the necessary adjustments. However, DeCosta plans to add even more playmakers to counter that strategy.

He's looking for an encore performance in 2020.

"Every week, just seeing what we were able to do and how we were able to adjust week-to-week," DeCosta said. "We started so many games this year just scoring a touchdown. And it was incredible ... I mean every single week. And it was a lot of fun to be a part of.”