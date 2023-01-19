DeCosta Doing Everything in Power to Keep Lamar Jackson With Ravens

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson have not been able to reach a deal thus far despite numerous attempts.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is confident a deal will get finalized with Lamar Jackson, regardless of the outside skepticism.

"I truly feel Lamar Jackson wants to finish his career here in Baltimore," DeCosta said.

The Ravens and Jackson have not been able to reach a deal thus far despite numerous attempts.

Jackson is a free agent after the season and the Ravens will likely apply the exclusive franchise tag on him for 2023, which will cost about $45 million. However, DeCosta said he would have to talk with owner Steve Bisciotti before any decision is made with the tag.

"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback," coach John Harbaugh said. "I'll have my fingers crossed and toes crossed" that a deal will get done."

The team wants to reach a long-term deal with him, but he's rejected their previous offers, including a reported five-year contract worth $250 million with $133 million fully guaranteed money.

Jackson likely wants a deal similar to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who landed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, including a $44.97 million signing bonus, $230 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $46 million.

The guaranteed money appears to be the sticking point.

DeCosta is preaching patience with the deal. He said it took over a year to finalize a contract with left tackle Ronnie Stanley so is looking forward to continuing the process with Jackson.

If the Ravens and Jackson cannot find common ground, the team might entertain trade offers have would have to include multiple first-round picks.

"That's something we're not going to talk about," DeCosta said about a potential trade. "Our singular focus is getting a long-term deal."